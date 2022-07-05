Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.

Several boats were disabled and taking on water. All those involved were able to be escorted to safety.

The office offers the following tips to keep everyone safe on the lake: