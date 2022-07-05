ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.

Several boats were disabled and taking on water. All those involved were able to be escorted to safety.

The office offers the following tips to keep everyone safe on the lake:

  • Make sure the boat plug is secure
  • Have an appropriate number of coast guard approved life jackets and make sure that they are appropriately sized for each occupant
  • Make sure you have plenty of fuel
  • Make sure you have an undamaged throw cushion
  • Boat has a functioning whistle or horn
  • Boat has a functioning fire extinguisher
  • Check your kill switch to make sure it is plugged in and attached to the driver’s vest when in operation.
  • Map or navigation options for the waterway you are going to be on
  • Cellular phone or other means of communication. If you do not have cellular phone or other means of communication, let someone know where you will be launching and give them a rough time of return
  • Make sure that your vessel is properly registered

