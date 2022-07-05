ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Teen killed in central Pa. Fourth of July crash

By Jenna Wise
 2 days ago
A 17-year-old boy died at a York hospital Monday night, hours after he crashed into a tree on an Adams County road, authorities...

