Teen killed in central Pa. Fourth of July crash

LANCASTER, PA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a Target store in Lancaster County. The Manheim Township Police say that on Jun 25, 2022, at 9:00 PM, the pictured Black male and Black female suspects entered the Target on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. They filled two shopping carts with merchandise and pushed them past all points of sale, failing to pay for the items. As they walked past the register clerk, the female suspect presented a knife with a 3-4-inch blade and stated “I wish someone would try and stop me.”

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO