Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro could launch this evening

By Sachin George
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsus ROG Phone 6 will be launching this evening and there is a possibility we might see a Pro model as well at the event. This will be the first time that the company is adding such a smartphone to the lineup. According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Asus Rog, Rog Phone, Smartphone
