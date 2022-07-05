Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Raise a Glass on 40th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Always At Each Other’s Side’

Click here to read the full article.

After a pretty rough year filled with a series of medical issues, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had something very happy to celebrate over the weekend: their 40th wedding anniversary . The heavy metal legend and his wife/manager raised a toast to their four decades of wedded bliss over the weekend with some throwback posts marking their long union.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote to Sharon in an Instagram post featuring a throwback pic of the all-white outfits they wore for their wedding in Maui, Hawaii in 1982. Sharon posted a more contemporary snap in which the couple model matching all-black outfits in their living room with an equally sentimental, loving note.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy,” she wrote. The couple have three children together, daughters Aimée and Kelly and son Jack.

The happy day came just weeks after Ozzy, 73, gave fans the first update following a major surgery to reportedly remove and realign pins in his neck and back from a previous tied to a 2003 ATV accident. “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” read a statement from Ozzy on June 15. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

In Jan. 2020, after telling fans he was battling a type of Parkinson’s disease , Ozzy also described a horrible fall at home that re-aggravated an old neck and shoulder injury from the 2003 ATV accident. He said the slip dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in his body after the accident, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his spine.

See Ozzy and Sharon’s posts below.

