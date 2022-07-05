ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Raise a Glass on 40th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Always At Each Other’s Side’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

After a pretty rough year filled with a series of medical issues, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had something very happy to celebrate over the weekend: their 40th wedding anniversary . The heavy metal legend and his wife/manager raised a toast to their four decades of wedded bliss over the weekend with some throwback posts marking their long union.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote to Sharon in an Instagram post featuring a throwback pic of the all-white outfits they wore for their wedding in Maui, Hawaii in 1982. Sharon posted a more contemporary snap in which the couple model matching all-black outfits in their living room with an equally sentimental, loving note.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy,” she wrote. The couple have three children together, daughters Aimée and Kelly and son Jack.

The happy day came just weeks after Ozzy, 73, gave fans the first update following a major surgery to reportedly remove and realign pins in his neck and back from a previous tied to a 2003 ATV accident. “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” read a statement from Ozzy on June 15. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

In Jan. 2020, after telling fans he was battling a type of Parkinson’s disease , Ozzy also described a horrible fall at home that re-aggravated an old neck and shoulder injury from the 2003 ATV accident. He said the slip dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in his body after the accident, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his spine.

See Ozzy and Sharon’s posts below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé‘s new musical era is upon us, and she introduced fans to her Renaissance era with the house music-infused “Break My Soul.”. The song hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Queen Bey’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Sons’ Wild Opry Dancing: ‘Crazy Boys’

Carrie Underwood says video of her two boys goofing around while she sings at the Grand Ole Opry is a fair indication of how interested they are in her music and career. The singer saw a clip of a video taken by a fan during Tuesday's Opry performance, later put to social media. Taste of Country shared the story on Wednesday morning (June 8), and a few hours later, Underwood admitted that when it comes to what mom does for a living, Isaiah and Jacob are about as interested as they would be if she were a banker or a car insurance salesperson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
The Independent

Ozzy Osbourne shares throwback wedding photo as he celebrates 40 years of marriage to Sharon

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary together.The couple first met when the TV judge was 18 and her dad was managing the rocker’s band Black Sabbath.They married in July 1982 and went on to have three children – and their own reality TV show – together.On Monday (4 July), both Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40-year marriage on social media.Ozzy, 73, shared a picture of the couple on their wedding day to Instagram, with Sharon wearing a white dress and veil while Ozzy sported a white suit with a garland of leaves around his neck.“40...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Over ‘Illness and Medical Advice’

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses canceled Tuesday night’s (July 5) planned gig at Scotland’s Glasgow Green on Monday due to unspecified medical issues. According to a statement posted on the band’s socials, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.” GNR played a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with surprise guest Carrie...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Resurfaces in New Photo With Wife Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards is back in the spotlight, at least on social media. Months after stepping out of the limelight and after he and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG, the former MTV star made a rare appearance in wife Mackenzie Edwards' latest Instagram post. Edwards made his social...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy