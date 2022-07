The Brooklyn Nets are likely sorting through plenty of trade offers for Kevin Durant. But a new rumor reveals what they’re really looking for. The Brooklyn Nets had to be salivating looking at the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz wound up with four first-round picks, a 2026 first-round pick swap and five players — none of whom were stars but included the players the Wolves selected in the first round this year (Walker Kessler, No. 22) and last year (Leandro Bolmaro, No. 23).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO