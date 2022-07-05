ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

COASTER CHALLENGE 2022

boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are in "The Haba" and are looking to inflame an existing medical condition, why not try to get a free Two Salty Dogs T-shirt?. We have laced the Boothbay Region's Bars and Restaurants with over 10,000 of our finely-crafted coasters. Every coaster has a letter on it. Collect the...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Donkey Greeting His Favorite Little Human Is Totally Irresistible

The relationship between a donkey named Snickers and a little girl might seem unusual, but when you see it in action it makes complete sense! As can be seen in a new TikTok video online, the two are so gentle with each other. And watching Snickers as he says hello to his little friend is pretty much guaranteed to melt hearts.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

These funky dog names helped shelters get their dogs adopted

Millions of dogs are taken by rescue shelters every year and it’s significantly harder to place them in a happy home. Even their cuteness is sometimes not enough to convince people to adopt them, so the rescue shelters get stuck in a stalemate. However, these rescue shelters found a very creative way to get their dogs adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boothbay, ME
Lifestyle
City
Boothbay, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Eeyore and Boo Boo, pets of the week

Meet Patty Cake and Lotta Ears, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
DogTime

Gingival Hyperplasia In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Gingival hyperplasia in dogs is caused by the gums becoming inflamed and enlarged. The condition can result in periodontal disease. Dogs with enlarged gums can be tempted to chew on them. Sometimes, a dog will chew through the tissue. All dogs can develop the condition, but certain breeds including Great...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coasters#Christmas#T Shirt#Bbh Apparel
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
PetsRadar

Best dog crates: Crates to suit all hounds and homes

Often picking the best dog crates doesn't rate highly in the list of things to do when you introduce a new canine into your home. Yet it's really important that you think about which one you buy because they're certainly not all the same. For a start, it's crucial that...
PETS
Money

How to Adopt a Dog Online

Fetch by The Dodo offers the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the industry, including what other providers charge extra for or don’t cover at all. Adopting a dog can be an overwhelming process — especially if you do it online. There’s research to do (Which dog adoption...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Constitution
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pethelpful.com

What Are the Top 10 Tallest Dog Breeds?

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. When it comes to dogs, many people believe that bigger is better. If you're reading this, you might be thinking about getting a giant dog for a pet. While basing your decision on height alone is not the most practical approach, many tall dog breeds do make wonderful pets under the right circumstances. Whether you are interested in getting one or you simply admire them, read on to find out more about these fantastic dogs.
PETS
FanSided

The BarkShop is offering some nostalgia inducing dog toys

Is there anything better than snagging the cutest dog toys for your pup? How about hitting up the latest collections from the BarkShop and BarkBox? While we love heading to Target and hunting down the Bark dog toys that are available in store, there is also something fun about heading to the website and browsing the newest releases.
PET SERVICES
thehappypuppysite.com

Meet The Giant Alaskan Malamute

The Giant Alaskan Malamute is an enormous dog weighing 100-200 lbs. They are technically just very large Alaskan Malamutes, but due to their size might not meet the standards of the pure breed. The Giant Alaskan Malamute has a thick, medium length coat to keep it warm in cooler climates. It’s clever, playful, and very loyal to its immediate family. These dogs are very eager in training, but can be quite territorial. Early socialization is a must, and they make great guard and watchdogs too. Although they aren’t the best fit for most homes with young children or that are out for much of the day. Today we’ll check out the traits, behaviors and personality you can expect from this huge pup. The Giant Alaskan Malamute is an active, intelligent dog that will take up a lot of space in your home and heart!
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Catahoula Leopard Dog Temperament Traits, Behaviors and Personality

The Catahoula Leopard Dog temperament is well suited to active families who are used to owning a dog. This breed makes a great working companion, but may be too demanding for a novice owner! They are sheep herding, cattle driving, guardian and even sled dogs historically. This means they have bags of energy, intelligence and a tenacious attitude. Although it is friendly, affectionate and loyal to its family, the Catahoula Leopard Dog personality can include some challenging natural instincts for novice handlers. Especially as they can weigh nearly 100lbs and stand up to 24 inches tall! Today we’ll look at how to harness strong Catahoula Leopard Dog temperament instincts and development from puppyhood to adulthood. We’ll share tips to socialize your puppy, train them with positive reinforcement techniques and help them to fit into a family as well as working home.
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
Indy100

‘Full of energy’ endangered lemur pups born at safari park

Two critically-endangered lemurs have been born at a Scottish safari park. Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling say their new arrivals are already “full of energy” and beginning to explore their surroundings. The six-week-old baby black and white ruffed lemurs were born to mother...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy