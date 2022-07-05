COASTER CHALLENGE 2022

The Giant Alaskan Malamute is an enormous dog weighing 100-200 lbs. They are technically just very large Alaskan Malamutes, but due to their size might not meet the standards of the pure breed. The Giant Alaskan Malamute has a thick, medium length coat to keep it warm in cooler climates. It’s clever, playful, and very loyal to its immediate family. These dogs are very eager in training, but can be quite territorial. Early socialization is a must, and they make great guard and watchdogs too. Although they aren’t the best fit for most homes with young children or that are out for much of the day. Today we’ll check out the traits, behaviors and personality you can expect from this huge pup. The Giant Alaskan Malamute is an active, intelligent dog that will take up a lot of space in your home and heart!

PETS ・ 17 DAYS AGO