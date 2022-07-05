ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Skateboarder hit by car after riding through stop sign

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGlU3_0gVA1Kdg00

SAN DIEGO – A skateboarder fractured his arm Monday when he was hit by a car after riding through a stop sign into a Point Loma Heights intersection, police said.

About 10:20 p.m., the 28-year-old skater was traveling at “a high rate of speed” southbound on Guizot Street, several blocks from the Pacific Ocean, when he rode through the sign at the intersection with Orchard Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Officer hurt in scuffle with hammer-wielding suspect

That’s when he was struck by a 27-year-old man in a 2013 Toyota Prius, who was traveling westbound on Orchard.

While the skateboarder suffered an open fracture to his left arm, the injury is not life-threatening, Buttle said. No other injuries were reported.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Officers from the agency’s Traffic Division are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 14

Gregory Dunkle
2d ago

These skaters do the edgiest high-speed daredevil stuff on sidewalks and streets. They need to fill out an organ donor card, as one commenter here often says.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Helicopter Hoists Driver From Steep Hillside After Car Soars Off La Jolla Roadway

A rescue helicopter hoisted a trapped driver to safety Wednesday after their vehicle went over the edge of a La Jolla roadway and landed about 50 feet below. The white BMW for unknown reasons soared off the edge of La Jolla Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its roof, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Two-vehicle collision injures driver in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA–One person suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle rollover collision Wednesday afternoon in the Loma Alta neighborhood in Oceanside. Oceanside Fire Department medical personnel and Oceanside Police received a report of the collision at around 3:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Barnwell Street near Mesa Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Skateboarder Injured After Riding into Oncoming Traffic in San Diego

A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarder#Stop Sign#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Toyota Prius#Traffic Division#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC San Diego

Missing Man Last Seen in Balboa Park Found Safe: SDPD

A man sought by San Diego police after going missing Tuesday has been found safe. SDPD was looking for the 55-year-old at-risk man since around 2 p.m. The department said in a tweet that he was found safe at around 11 p.m. Anybody with information about future missing people in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car veers off road, ends up in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver swam back to shore after he accidentally drove his car into San Diego’s Mission Bay early Tuesday morning. ABC 10News was there as the driver told San Diego Police that he was on his way home when he veered off the road and into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

3 children hurt in Skyline traffic crash

SAN DIEGO – Three children were seriously hurt Sunday when the driver of a vehicle they were in rear-ended a truck in the Skyline area, police said. About 6:50 a.m., they were in a 2001 Honda Accord driven by a 25-year-old man and traveling eastbound at 6600 Skyline Dr., a San Diego police watch commander’s log shows. The driver rear-ended a 70-year-old man in a 2019 Ford F250 who was stopped at a red light with the intention to turn northbound onto 400 S. Woodman St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Children Not Wearing Seatbelts Injured As Sedan They Traveled in Rear-Ends Truck

Three children riding unrestrained in a sedan suffered serious injuries Sunday when a driver rear-ended a truck at a red light in Skyline, police said. The crash happened at 6:49 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, as a driver, 70, in a 2019 Ford F250 waited at a red traffic signal. The man had been set to make a left onto South Woodman Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Came to Woman's Aid on MTS Bus Pleads Not Guilty in Passenger's Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the April 30, 2022, death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to "a violent disturbance" aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy