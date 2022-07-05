Skateboarder hit by car after riding through stop sign

SAN DIEGO – A skateboarder fractured his arm Monday when he was hit by a car after riding through a stop sign into a Point Loma Heights intersection, police said.

About 10:20 p.m., the 28-year-old skater was traveling at “a high rate of speed” southbound on Guizot Street, several blocks from the Pacific Ocean, when he rode through the sign at the intersection with Orchard Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

That’s when he was struck by a 27-year-old man in a 2013 Toyota Prius, who was traveling westbound on Orchard.

While the skateboarder suffered an open fracture to his left arm, the injury is not life-threatening, Buttle said. No other injuries were reported.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Officers from the agency’s Traffic Division are investigating.

