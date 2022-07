It is becoming “increasingly difficult” for schools to provide hot and nutritious meals to pupils as food companies grapple with soaring inflation and supply chain issues, an industry body has warned. The vast majority of school caterers are experiencing shortages or items being substituted, according to a new survey of providers. More than three quarters polled said they had been forced to change menus or reduce options due to problems with supply chains. Around 10 per cent have had to compromise food standards due to rocketing inflation, according to the poll run by LACA, the school catering industry body.One respondent...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO