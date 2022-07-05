ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Dolphins color analyst Hank Goldberg dead at 82

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qA5vF_0gV9yu0A00

The Miami Dolphins family is feeling less full this week after South Florida media fixture Hank Goldberg died on Monday, his 82nd birthday.

Goldberg worked as the color analyst on the Dolphins radio broadcast from 1978-1992 alongside Rick Weaver, who provided the play-by-play. Goldberg also worked as a TV sports anchor at WTVJ in the South Florida area (1983-1992) and as a sports talk host on WQAM (1993-2009).

In 1993, he took over the Dolphins beat for ESPN, also serving as a handicapper for the network.

This news comes just a week after the death of Marlin Briscoe, a member of the 1972 Dolphins.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins NEW Rushing Offense

In 2021 it is no secret the Miami Dolphins had one of the leagues worst rushing attack. Although Myles Gaskin was thought of as their number one back, it seemed the coaching staff didn’t trust him. Bringing other backs like Malcolm Brown,Phillip Lindsay, and Duke Johnson. This offseason the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins React To Death Of Longtime ESPN Personality

The sports media world lost a good one on Monday with the passing of longtime reporter and ESPN personality Hank Goldberg. Goldberg was a staple in the horse racing and NFL community. And the Miami Dolphins paid tribute to their former radio voice. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chris Grier Brother News

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is no longer the only active GM in his immediate family. This morning, the San Jose Sharks hired Grier's brother Mike, a longtime NHL player, as their new GM. He is now the first Black person to hold a general managing role in the NHL.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Espn#American Football
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For Emmitt Smith's Son, E.J. Smith

Stanford running back E.J. Smith has a famous father, but he's beginning to carve out his own reputation on the gridiron. Smith, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, was a four-star recruit out of high school and has made small contributions to the Cardinal offense in his first two seasons. Last fall, Smith rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 15 catches for 74 yards.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Quarterback “Scary”

In 2021 the Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon by using the sixth pick of the draft on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle and Tua played two years together in Alabama in 2018 and 2019. As a rookie Waddle had a record breaking season in which he recorded 104 receptions and 1,015 receiving yards. This offseason added yet another target by trading for Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy