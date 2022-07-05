Former Dolphins color analyst Hank Goldberg dead at 82

The Miami Dolphins family is feeling less full this week after South Florida media fixture Hank Goldberg died on Monday, his 82nd birthday.

Goldberg worked as the color analyst on the Dolphins radio broadcast from 1978-1992 alongside Rick Weaver, who provided the play-by-play. Goldberg also worked as a TV sports anchor at WTVJ in the South Florida area (1983-1992) and as a sports talk host on WQAM (1993-2009).

In 1993, he took over the Dolphins beat for ESPN, also serving as a handicapper for the network.

This news comes just a week after the death of Marlin Briscoe, a member of the 1972 Dolphins.