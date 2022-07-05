Apple Watch 8 just tipped for huge 2-inch display

The Apple Watch 8 could have a larger 50mm model, meaning a larger near 2-inch display could be in the cards.

At least that’s according to display analyst Ross Young . He claims that the new Apple Watch, which is expected to make its debut in September alongside the iPhone 14 , will have a larger size with a display set to measure 1.99 inches diagonally.

That would be quite a significant upgrade, as none of the models on our best smartwatches list are larger than 46mm. The runner up to the Apple Watch 7 , the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , tops out at 46mm.

What’s not clear is if this will be a new size to go alongside the 41mm and 45mm models that make up the current Apple Watch 7 range; the Apple Watch SE comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. There’s scope for the 50mm model to replace the 45mm one, or the 50mm model could stand alone as a high-end Apple Watch, but Young and other tech tipsters haven’t offered further detail yet.

A larger 50mm Apple Watch 8 could be reserved for the rumored rugged Apple Watch 8 version of the smartwatch, as having more screen space while navigating difficult environments is likely to be very useful when parsing information like map directions.

A larger Apple Watch display in general would be a boon for some, as while the Apple Watch has a lot of features and apps, more screen space to navigate them and absorb fitness information at a glance would be much appreciated. Speaking of the display, a flat edge screen has been hinted at by a few Apple Watch 8 renders , which would be a neat design update and arguably provide a little bit more usable screen space.

Going by the rumors so far, the Apple Watch 8 could be a small upgrade over the Apple Watch 7, with the next-gen smartwatch tipped to use the same S6 chip. But the Apple Watch 8 has also been tipped to get a body temperature sensor , which could notably boost its health tracking capabilities, such as being able to detect a fever or help measure fertility.

Another exclusive Apple Watch 8 upgrade could be a low-power mode facilitated by watchOS 9 , which could see the smartwatch exceed the 18-hour battery life the current Series 7 model offers. Ideally, we’d like to see a two to three-day battery life, when nearly all the features are enabled.

We hope to see the Apple Watch 8 this fall, alongside the new iPhones and hopefully the AirPods Pro 2 . If you’re considering a smartwatch upgrade, check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 preview comparison.

