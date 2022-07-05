ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Watch 8 just tipped for huge 2-inch display

By Roland Moore-Colyer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The Apple Watch 8 could have a larger 50mm model, meaning a larger near 2-inch display could be in the cards.

At least that’s according to display analyst Ross Young . He claims that the new Apple Watch, which is expected to make its debut in September alongside the iPhone 14 , will have a larger size with a display set to measure 1.99 inches diagonally.

See more

That would be quite a significant upgrade, as none of the models on our best smartwatches list are larger than 46mm. The runner up to the Apple Watch 7 , the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , tops out at 46mm.

What’s not clear is if this will be a new size to go alongside the 41mm and 45mm models that make up the current Apple Watch 7 range; the Apple Watch SE comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. There’s scope for the 50mm model to replace the 45mm one, or the 50mm model could stand alone as a high-end Apple Watch, but Young and other tech tipsters haven’t offered further detail yet.

A larger 50mm Apple Watch 8 could be reserved for the rumored rugged Apple Watch 8 version of the smartwatch, as having more screen space while navigating difficult environments is likely to be very useful when parsing information like map directions.

A larger Apple Watch display in general would be a boon for some, as while the Apple Watch has a lot of features and apps, more screen space to navigate them and absorb fitness information at a glance would be much appreciated. Speaking of the display, a flat edge screen has been hinted at by a few Apple Watch 8 renders , which would be a neat design update and arguably provide a little bit more usable screen space.

Going by the rumors so far, the Apple Watch 8 could be a small upgrade over the Apple Watch 7, with the next-gen smartwatch tipped to use the same S6 chip. But the Apple Watch 8 has also been tipped to get a body temperature sensor , which could notably boost its health tracking capabilities, such as being able to detect a fever or help measure fertility.

Another exclusive Apple Watch 8 upgrade could be a low-power mode facilitated by watchOS 9 , which could see the smartwatch exceed the 18-hour battery life the current Series 7 model offers. Ideally, we’d like to see a two to three-day battery life, when nearly all the features are enabled.

We hope to see the Apple Watch 8 this fall, alongside the new iPhones and hopefully the AirPods Pro 2 . If you’re considering a smartwatch upgrade, check out our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch 7 preview comparison.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 might come in an even bigger size

The Apple Watch Series 8 appeared in several reports in the past few weeks, which detailed some of the wearable’s new features. The device will reportedly feature the same chip as the Series 7 and Series 6 models, but it’ll pack at least one additional sensor, which will be able to tell whether you have a fever. The Apple Watch Series 8 should also come in three options, including a new rugged option targeting athletes and sports enthusiasts. But the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 leak is also the most puzzling, as an insider claims the device will bring over a brand new display size.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Watch 8 Rugged Edition: what we want to see

According to the rumors, the Apple Watch 8 is getting a 'Rugged Edition' or 'Extreme Edition', designed for extreme sports or intensive outdoor use. This kind of smartwatch would be like those designed by Garmin, Amazfit or Casio, with a hardy design, long-lasting battery, and a focus on features that would be useful for extreme sports.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Apple Watch Series 7: Main differences to expect

Apple's dominance on the smartwatch market has been mostly undisputed in 2021, when Cupertino accounted for more than 30% of all new smartwatch sales, and at this point, there's little that can stop the momentum. The Galaxy Watch 5 series certainly sounds like it has potential, but truly said, the smartwatch to dethrone the Apple Watch Series 7 will most certainly be... the Apple Watch Series 8!
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Young
EW.com

Amazon quietly discounted tons of Apple products before Prime Day

In case you haven't heard, it's almost time for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The anticipated two-day sale will take place on July 12 and 13, with promotions available in more than 20 countries. It may still be days away, but Amazon has made it easy to score Prime Day-caliber discounts...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount

You might find this hard to believe, but the 2019-released and 2020-discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 lives on at third-party retailers like Best Buy. Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could have always kept this bad boy around just as it did with the older and humbler Series 3, which continues to cost $199 and up when purchased directly from its industry-leading manufacturer.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch 7#Apple Watch 8#The Apple Watch
Android Authority

How to tell if someone blocked your number on iPhone

If you are making unwanted phone calls or messages on an iPhone to someone, it is entirely possible that the recipient of these messages will finally decide to block you. But if you genuinely didn’t mean to harass them, and you’re unsure of your current standing with them, how do you know if your number has been blocked on an iPhone? What are the tell-tale signs?
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $329 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $70 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Report: Apple Watch Series 8 to feature bigger display

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors are on fire. In a couple of months, Apple will likely unveil three new Apple Watches – the most important upgrade in years, analysts say. With that in mind, the latest predictions show the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely feature a bigger 1.99-inch display.
ELECTRONICS
The Drive

Transparent Engine Cylinder Lets You Watch Combustion As It Happens

If you’ve ever wanted to peek inside the combustion chamber, this is your chance. YouTuber Integzaa's latest video gives us a neat look inside the combustion chamber of a four-stroke engine, using a transparent cylinder to show us how the piston moves within it to create internal combustion. The...
CARS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wireless chargers 2022

The Galaxy S22 series is finally here, and while a lot of focus has been on the upgraded wired charging speeds, wireless charging remains the more convenient method if you need to juice up your phone. We've rounded up a few of the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers for you to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Apple reportedly plans to launch an ‘extreme sports’ Apple Watch with a larger screen and metal casing

The display will measure in at almost two inches diagonally, Gurman says. The extreme sports model will have about 7% more screen area than the largest current Apple Watch. The display will also have a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels. Gurman speculates that the larger screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The wearable tech revolution won’t look like the Apple Watch

“Fitbit, Apple, and Samsung have set this expectation of what a wearable can do, and I think Movano, Oura, and other companies are going to start to redefine that over time.”. This is according to Stacy Salvi. She’s Vice President of Strategy at health-focused technology company Movano and has seen...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Your Lock Screen Is No Longer Safe

A lot of smartphone users enjoy personalizing their lock screens for a variety of reasons, whether it's with images they've made or taken themselves, a selfie with important people in their life, a favorite pet, a favorite fictional character, or whatever else. But as the ceaseless need of corporations to commodify everything in our lives marches on, even those brief moments of personalized expression could end up being disrupted by ads.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy