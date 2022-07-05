ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Chris Grier's brother to become GM of NHL's San Jose Sharks

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
It’s not uncommon to see sons follow in their fathers’ footsteps when it comes to sports. The Miami Dolphins have had a number of father-son duos in their history.

However, having two sons follow similar paths to their father is a bit more rare.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Mike Grier, brother of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, is expected to be announced as the new general manager of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

Mike spent 16 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks. By accepting the job, he would become the first black general manager in the league’s history.

Chris has been with the Dolphins since 2000, but he began in the NFL in 1994. He took over as Miami’s general manager in 2016.

Both sons were led by their father, Bobby Grier, who began coaching in the NFL in 1981 with the New England Patriots. He spent 20 seasons in New England in various roles, eventually becoming vice president of player personnel, a role he held from 1997-2000.

Today, Bobby serves as a consultant to the Dolphins, as he must be feeling like a proud dad, watching both his sons lead organizations of their own.

