Le Mars softball’s season came to an end at the hands of Denison-Schleswig on a crazy Friday night of softball by a final of 2-0. The night started like any other softball night at the Bulldog softball diamond. After four innings, things changed thanks to a lightning delay that suspended play. That lightning delay was only the beginning. With precipitation quickly following it behind, the question became whether or not the game could be finished due to worsening field conditions. The game was then moved to Akron to finish the final three innings at Bob Tucker Field. Rain delays are tough enough in softball without having to change venue. Bulldog head coach Keely Steffen says her team’s fight right out of the delay in Akron was so important.

15 HOURS AGO