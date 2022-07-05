ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple offers free Beats earphones in epic back to school deal

As the end of summer appears on the horizon, back to school sales are picking up pace, and this new offer from Apple is easily one of the best deals for students we've seen to date.

For a limited time, if you sign up for an Apple Music student discount you can claim a free pair of Beats Flex earphones. This offer is open to qualifying students studying a bachelor's degree, post-graduate degree or equivalent higher education course in either the U.S. or the U.K. provided you have verified your eligibility (opens in new tab) for the promotion through Apple or UNiDAYS.

Once you’ve signed up for an Apple Music Student plan and made your first monthly payment, Apple will send you instructions on how to claim your free pair of Beats Flex earphones, you then have 90 days to redeem your freebie. Read the full terms of conditions (opens in new tab) for more details, and note this deal is only available to new Apple Music subscribers.

Free Beats Flex w/ Apple Music Student @ Apple (opens in new tab)

Sign up for an Apple Music Student plan ($6 a month) and you'll be eligible to claim a free pair of Beats Flex worth $70. These earphones offer long battery life, reliable connectivity and a surprisingly strong microphone. As far as freebies go, this is a very hard-to-beat offer from Apple.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Apple Music student discount was already a pretty worthwhile deal — it drops the price of the music streaming service from $10 a month to $6 (£10 to £6 in the U.K.) — but this promotion is even harder to beat. Don’t mistakenly believe this is a lame freebie not worth your time either. The Beats Flex usually retails for $50-70 and is a refreshed version of the brand’s popular BeatsX earbuds.

In our Beats Flex review, we called praised the earbuds for its lengthy battery life, reliable connectivity and strong microphone for making calls or using digital assistants. We also commended the responsive controls and superb sound for movies/podcasts. While the sound wasn’t quite as impressive when it came to listening to music, and the lack of IP-rated waterproofing is a shame, overall the Beats Flex is a very solid set of earphones.

If you’re looking for more Apple savings, we’re already some can’t-miss discounts on a variety of Apple products during Prime Day deals. Early highlights have included a massive sale on every model of AirPods as well as the Apple Watch SE dropping to its lowest ever price. It's also worth browsing our Apple Store coupons page for discounts direct from Apple.

Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.

