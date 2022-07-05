ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Phyllis A. Groves

By Traci Mason
whopam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 89, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday July 5th...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Dwayne Marable

(Age 33, of Oak Grove) Celebration of Life service will be Friday July 8th at 2pm at the Cross Point Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Friday from 1pm till the service hour at the church. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Betty Jean Oliver

(Age 65, of Hopkinvsille) Funeral service will be Saturday July 9th at 11am at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Jack Houston Larkins

(Age 92, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday July 9th at 11am at Edgewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Edgewood Baptist Church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Marjorie Maurine Thomas Bowles

(Age 88) Memorial service will be Saturday July 9th at 10am at East End Cemetery in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
whopam.com

Man injured in forklift accident at Pennyrile Electric

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a forklift accident Wednesday at Pennyrile Electric on Harrison Street. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Teen flown to Louisville hospital after Parkway accident

A teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 70-year old Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana was pulling a trailer and pontoon boat northbound near the 28 mile-marker when the trailer began to fish-tail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Another Glass Avenue home invasion suspect arraigned in court

Another suspect has been charged in connection with the recent armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Hopkinsville police charged 24-year old Michael Sims of Hopkinsville with complicity to first-degree robbery, with an arrest citation saying he worked with seven other perpetrators in the course of committing the crime.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

YMCA’s Gallop for Good fundraiser takes place Sunday

The YMCA of Hopkinsville is putting on a fundraiser for their annual campaign this Sunday, and people are invited to attend “Gallop for Good” at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel. Outreach and Enrichment Director Amanda Crutchfield appeared on WHOP News recently and says this is the fourth...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard
whopam.com

Arraignment held for Evergreen Park Drive shooting suspect

Arraignment was held Thursday morning in Christian District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with felony attempted assault for a shooting in May on Evergreen Park Drive. District Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 19-year old Jacquan Redd of Hopkinsville to attempted assault in the first-degree, three counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of criminal mischief.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning shooting

A man was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after he was shot while inside a home early Tuesday morning on East Fourth Street. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez says preliminary investigation shows the shooter fired a gun from outside the home into the residence in the 800 block of East Fourth and struck 42-year old Terrence Finch of Hopkinsville in the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Proceedings continued in 2006 Greenville Road murder case

Proceedings were continued to Monday in the 2006 murder case against suspect Lashanda Person, as the defense starts receiving evidence in the case. Defense attorney Doug Moore says he does intend to also argue for bond modification at that time, once the appropriate paperwork is filed. There is a significant...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

UPDATED: HPD investigates shots fired incident at South Elm/West First St.

Two suspects have been arrested for a Thursday morning shooting incident at South Elm and West First Street in Hopkinsville. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius Polk of Hopkinsville with attempted assault in the first-degree and first-degree wanton endangerment, with Croney also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
whopam.com

Trial delayed, new attorney set for East Second shooting suspect

Trial was vacated for 2020 East Second Street shooting suspect Travis Mayes in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, and he will have a new attorney moving forward. Speaking with Judge John Atkins, Mayes says he feels like the working relationship between he and public defender Doug Moore has broken down to the point where he feels Moore no longer has his best interest in mind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made for May shooting incident

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting incident from May 15 on Evergreen Park Drive. An arrest warrant for 19-year old Jacquan Redd of Hopkinsville alleges he fired a gun at a woman in the 600 block of Evergreen Park and that two area homes and three vehicles were struck by gunfire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear case of Elkton man accused in assault with metal pipe

A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault case against an Elkton man accused of attacking the boyfriend of his ex-wife with a metal pipe. Christian County Sheriff’s Detective Luis Palmer testified at a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning that 47-year old Stacy Botts of Elkton became angry when his ex-wife told him of a confrontation with the victim. Botts and an accomplice then allegedly went to the victim’s Fairview home and carried out the attack.
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Outdoor burn ban issued for Todd County

Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield has issued an order banning all outdoor burning until further notice as dry conditions persist. There was a decent chance for rain every day over the holiday weekend, but relief never came and Judge Mansfield says it’s simply too dangerous to burn anything outside at this time.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Women’s rights rally held in Hopkinsville

There was a crowd at the Christian County Justice Center Independence Day morning, as people gathered to peacefully protest. The rally comes in response to the United States Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, sending the decision concerning abortion back to the state level. Kentucky had a “trigger law” come into effect at once that bans most abortions in the state, except in the event the mother’s life is in danger. The standing of that law is currently up in the air however, as a Jefferson County Circuit Judge put it on hold—it is heading to the Kentucky Supreme Court to determine whether it will resume, after the Courts of Appeals denied a request to lift the pause from Attorney General Danial Cameron.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

New Alpha director talks new location, services

Alpha Pregnancy Center of Hopkinsville has a new executive director and they’re moving into a new building this week. Angie Crawford is the new director and appeared on WHOP Tuesday morning, saying they’ll be closed Wednesday and Thursday of this week and reopen at 500 North Main Street on Tuesday of next week.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Four candidates running write-in campaigns for Trigg sheriff

There are now four candidates who have filed an intent to run for sheriff in Trigg County as a write-in candidate. Former Trigg County Sheriff’s Major Mike Sandbrink filed his paperwork Tuesday to run in November and he joins former deputy David Tomlinson, Mike Manzanares and Ronald Mazac as write-in candidates, according to Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy