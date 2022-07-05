ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Urgent summer health warning as millions of Brits urged to take more selfies

By Terri-Ann Williams
 2 days ago

BRITS have been urged to take more selfies as cases of deadly skin cancer rise.

Medics have warned sun seekers to be aware of the most common signs of the illness as many experience hot weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWZZC_0gV9xigt00
Brits have been urged to take more selfies in order to document any changes on their skin Credit: Getty - Contributor

Around one in three people never look for tell-tale signals such as a new mole or a change in colour or shape of an existing one.

Research from skin tracking app Miiskin found that just two in five Brits would check for skin cancer if an NHS screening was offered to them.

The data comes as cases of the illness continue to rise in the UK with more than 2,500 skin cancer mortalities a year and 140,000 annual incidences of the disease.

Around 15,000 of these tumours are melanoma, the most dangerous form.

Figures shows that a quarter of Brits are concerned that tanning or sunburn in the past has damaged their skin, and many now regularly take skin ‘selfies’ to help spot signs of the disease developing.

One in five have taken photos of their moles to track for changes and one in 10 now do so at least once a month.

An estimated 300 million potentially life-saving selfies are taken every year by people in Britain to track changes to moles.

But experts found this is more popular for younger age groups, with 89 per cent of those aged 55 and over never having done it.

Dr Anton Alexandroff, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, said: “Skin cancer remains prevalent in the UK.

"It usually isn’t painful, so being aware of the visible warning signs and checking your skin is crucial, as most skin cancers can be cured if detected early.

“Look out for changes to the appearance of moles, such as the size, shape and colour, as well as new moles and marks – taking photos can help you notice changes over time.

"You should examine all of your body – including your nails, where melanoma can show as a dark line under the nail."

He added that if you notice something concerning, then it's key to get checked by your GP or a skin specialist.

Jon Friis, founder and CEO of skin tracking app Miiskin said: “Skin self-examination awareness still isn’t as widespread in the UK, as it is in countries like Australia, but the message is sinking in.

The 5 step guide you need when it comes to spotting melanoma

The ABCDE checklist can help you look for signs of melanoma:

  • Asymmetrical – two halves do not match and are an irregular shape
  • Border – an uneven border, notched or ragged
  • Colour – colour could be uneven (such as brown/black/red shades) or changing
  • Diameter – lesions bigger than the size of a pencil eraser (6mm+) have a higher risk of being melanoma
  • Evolving – one of the most important signs is a change to an existing mole or a new lesion evolving

Remember that 70 per cent of melanoma cases in adults appear as a new mark or mole on the body, rather than being associated with existing mole.

If you spot anything concerning, contact your GP for advice.

"Smartphone cameras are helping - with recent consumer tech developments making it easier to fully map your skin and regularly track changes to individual moles and marks - so you can seek medical advice if you spot something worrying.”

One woman who detected deadly cancer is now urging everyone to be more aware of the life-threatening changes.

Beauty therapist Sophie Dagg had a mole under her shoulder blade - which was confirmed to be a malignant melanoma.

"It was a shock - you don’t think it will happen to you, but it can," the 34-year-old said.

After having it removed, Sophie was told to keep an eye on her skin and now uses the Miiskin app so she can track changes on her smartphone.

"It’s important to be aware of changes to your skin and don’t leave it to chance.

"I would urge anyone with any concerns to seek advice from a medical professional, as I really thought mine would have been something and nothing.

"I regularly capture and compare photos of moles and new marks, so I can see my doctor if I spot anything worrying. I encourage others to be more aware of their skin too," she added.

