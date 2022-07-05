How Chelsea could line up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar AND Sterling as Boehly plans statement transfer window

CHELSEA are preparing to splash the cash under new owner Todd Boehly as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a new era at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are yet to sign a single player this summer as they bide their time for the right personnel.

How Chelsea could line up ahead of the 2022-23 campaign

But Boehly, who has taken over after Roman Abramovich's vastly successful 19-year stint at the club, has already overseen a host of departures.

These include defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, record signing Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan just 12 months after re-joining Chelsea for £97.5million.

The big name losses mean Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to sign players before the start of the new season.

And they have been heavily linked with a number of high-profile names.

None get bigger than Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea are thought to be in the race to sign him but will have to fend off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and even Barcelona.

SunSport exclusively revealed on Monday that Boehly is keen to bring Ronaldo in but Tuchel remains unconvinced.

Another global star on Chelsea's radar is reportedly Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar.

It is claimed that the Blues have been offered the opportunity to sign the 30-year-old.

Propping up a formidable front three could also be Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international is closing in on a £45m move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite being linked with Ronaldo, Neymar and Sterling, it is highly unlikely they will secure all three.

Elsewhere at the other end of the pitch, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is weighing up his options as he looks for a new challenge.

The Dutch defender appears keen to depart the Italian giants after contract talks broke down.

But there is a very real possibility that Bayern could beat Chelsea to his signature too.