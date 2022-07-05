ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Chelsea could line up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar AND Sterling as Boehly plans statement transfer window

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4If5Yt_0gV9xMT100

CHELSEA are preparing to splash the cash under new owner Todd Boehly as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a new era at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are yet to sign a single player this summer as they bide their time for the right personnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rVYD_0gV9xMT100
How Chelsea could line up ahead of the 2022-23 campaign

But Boehly, who has taken over after Roman Abramovich's vastly successful 19-year stint at the club, has already overseen a host of departures.

These include defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, record signing Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan just 12 months after re-joining Chelsea for £97.5million.

The big name losses mean Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to sign players before the start of the new season.

And they have been heavily linked with a number of high-profile names.

None get bigger than Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea are thought to be in the race to sign him but will have to fend off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and even Barcelona.

SunSport exclusively revealed on Monday that Boehly is keen to bring Ronaldo in but Tuchel remains unconvinced.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

Another global star on Chelsea's radar is reportedly Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar.

It is claimed that the Blues have been offered the opportunity to sign the 30-year-old.

Propping up a formidable front three could also be Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international is closing in on a £45m move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite being linked with Ronaldo, Neymar and Sterling, it is highly unlikely they will secure all three.

Elsewhere at the other end of the pitch, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is weighing up his options as he looks for a new challenge.

The Dutch defender appears keen to depart the Italian giants after contract talks broke down.

But there is a very real possibility that Bayern could beat Chelsea to his signature too.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Neymar
Person
Thomas Tuchel
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Sterling#Sunsport#Paris Saint Germain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Chelsea set to seal £45m deal for Raheem Sterling from Man City

Chelsea are down to the final details of a £45m move for Raheem Sterling, with the attacker expected to go on the pre-season tour to the United States, but are facing up to frustration in a race with Bayern Munich on Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.While Sterling has agreed personal terms and is excited about a move back to London with the club, De Ligt is understood to currently prefer a move to Germany with the Bundesliga champions.Bayern have in the last week stepped up efforts to sign the 22-year-old centre-half, having been given encouragement by his camp. There is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
571K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy