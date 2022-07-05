ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Maatsen snubs Feyenoord transfer to fight for Chelsea future after being lined up to replace Man Utd-bound Malacia

By Alex Smith
 2 days ago

IAN MAATSEN is set to snub a move to Feyenoord in order to fight for his Chelsea future, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been targeted by the Dutch side as they look to replace Tyrell Malacia, who has signed for Manchester United.

Ian Maatsen has been training with the first-team during pre-season Credit: Getty

But Maatsen has supposedly rejected a move to the club that he was at as a child and has informed manager Arne Slot of his decision, claim Dutch outlet AD.

The left-back spent last season away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Championship outfit Coventry.

He played 42 times for them, scoring three times.

In the 2020/21 campaign he was on loan at Charlton in League One.

The Dutchman has benefited from those loans and was recently called up the to Netherlands' Under-21 side.

If Maatsen does stay at Chelsea this season his route to the first-team could be blocked by the more experienced Ben Chillwell and Marcos Alonso.

Thomas Tuchel's transfer business could be further affected by Feyenoord this summer as Leeds have submitted a bid for their winger Luis Sinisterra.

He is expected to be brought in as Raphinha's replacement as Chelsea look to sign the Brazilian and are reportedly ready to match Leeds' £55million valuation.

Chelsea are expected to have a busy transfer window this year as the club also weighs up moves for Raheem Sterling and Matthijs de Ligt.

New owner Todd Boehly is ready to splash the cash and is tempted to go in for Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo.

A SunSport exclusive reported that Boehly wants the Portuguese legends but manager Tuchel is yet to be convinced he is what is needed.

