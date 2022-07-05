Whitt’s Barbecue closing 2 Nashville locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family-run restaurant chain Whitt’s Barbecue announced it will close two of its locations in Nashville.

Whitt’s is closing its West Nashville location on Alabama Avenue off Charlotte Avenue and the Antioch location on Antioch Pike at Haywood Lane.

Whitt’s said it “was a hard decision as Antioch was our first location, which opened the doors in 1978, followed shortly after by Charlotte in 1985.” No reason for the closures was released.

The beloved barbecue spot has been in business for more than 44 years. Click here for information on additional locations.

Whitt’s thanked its customers for their support over the years.

