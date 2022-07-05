Nevada State police looking for hit-and-run driver in fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday morning on the on-ramp from Pinto Lane to I-15 southbound.

Troopers received a report around 3:48 a.m. of a man’s body next to the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp, which is north of Charleston Boulevard, was closed until around 7:30 a.m.

Troopers are asking the public for any information on a fleeing vehicle. It’s believed to be a Ford pickup truck with front right damage and a missing headlight. It’s believed the crash happened between 12 a.m. and 3:48 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 and reference Nevada State Police Case #220700257.

