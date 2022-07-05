Tennyson Clinkenbeard

Jeremy Jon Carter, 47, of Montgomery, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born January 15, 1975, in Lawrenceville, IL, and attended Lawrenceville schools before completing his college education at Southern Illinois University. He worked in healthcare IT services with AME and Good Samaritan Hospital before working for FujiFilm Medical Systems where he had been employed for the last 16 years – most recently as Senior Manager of Upgrades. Not only was he proud of his work, but of his team and colleagues. 22 years ago, he met his wife Jennifer (Webster) on a blind date inspired by mutual friends and a mutual love of music. The couple built their friendship and family from that moment on. The couple has two daughters, Ava and Hailey Carter of Montgomery, and two stepsons, Caleb Evans of Des Moines, IA, and Colton Evans, of Brea, CA. He was extremely proud of his family. His daughters’ involvement in Barr-Reeve athletics and student activities was a special source of this pride and prompted his involvement in the greater Montgomery community. He became a member and club director of the Montgomery Ruritan and looked forward to the fun (and work) of the Turkey Trot Festival.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO