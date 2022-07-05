ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Teen shot in late night shooting in Evansville

wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville Police continue to investigate a shooting late Monday night that sent a teen to the hospital. EPD arrived to the...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a battery charge after officers say he hit another man in the face with a sword. Officers say they were called to fight Wednesday afternoon. That was at a home on West Oregon Street. According to an affidavit, the suspect, 20-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Knox County man facing attempted murder charge after shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in Vincennes, Indiana on Wednesday. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Gavin K. Willoughby on an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon in connection to the shooting. According to the Vincennes Police Department, officers were called to an area of Wilbur Street...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested after throwing dog against wall & in dumpster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say surveillance video showed him abusing a dog. Police were called to the 2300 block of South Rotherwood Avenue back on June 29 for an animal cruelty report. A witness told officers that 40-year-old Carl Cooper was in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile shot on Sweetser Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a 15-year old was shot on Monday. EPD says around 10 p.m. on July 4 a juvenile was shot on Sweetser Avenue. Police say the juvenile had non-life-threatening injuries. EPD says it is still investigating the incident.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Hospital#Violent Crime#Evansville Police#Epd#Amr#Crimestoppers
WEHT/WTVW

Crash between moped and bus leaves rider injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person was left injured early Tuesday evening after a bus struck a moped in the Jacobsville area of Evansville. Evansville Central Dispatch tells us it happened at Read and Oregon Street. Officials say the call for the accident came in around 5:02 p.m. According...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Video shows aftermath of serious crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News was on the scene of a crash that miraculously left no one with major injuries Monday afternoon. The crash happened on the Fourth of July around 2:15 p.m. on the west side of Evansville. When our crew arrived at the 1900 block of...
wevv.com

Evansville fire crews busy battling two separate fires from overnight

While the Tri-State faces drought conditions and extreme heat, Evansville fire crews stayed busy with multiple calls overnight and into Wednesday morning. Evansville dispatch says the first call came in just before midnight, for a residential fire along East Oregon Street. Just an hour later around 1:00 A.M. a second...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. authorities involved in standoff, make no arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Branch Police had a trailer surrounded for several hours on Tuesday. Our 14 News crew was on scene as a standoff happened. After a long wait outside, police commanded the people inside to come out, and eventually broke open...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrul.com

Franks And Gill Arrested Following Altercation

Two Carmi residents are being held in the White County Jail following a call to the Carmi Police Department in regards to a domestic in progress. On Saturday July 2nd, officers arrested 28 year old Anna M Franks of 923 Smith Street for Domestic Battery and 28 year old Travis C Gill of 603 Fifth Street for violation of an order of protection. Gill was also arrested on a warrant for violation of parole. Gill appeared in court this morning at 11 AM. Court records have not yet been update. No court has been set for Franks at this time.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

85-year-old driver killed in Warrick County crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an investigation has been opened after a crash left an 85-year-old victim dead in Warrick County. Deputies say the crash happened on SR 68 near Bethel Camp Road around 3:09 p.m. today. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office believes the driver was traveling...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Fatal Car Crash In Warrick County

An elderly man was killed in a crash on State Road 68 near Bethel Camp Road just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. 85 year old Doyle Butts’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. A citizen was able to remove the driver before the car caught fire. There...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville man accused of child molesting expected in court

POSEY, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man arrested on child molesting charges in Posey County is set to appear in court Wednesday. Authorities say two children came forward and were taken to Holly’s House where they disclosed sexual abuse from David North. Authorities believe the abuse happened over the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two House Fires In Evansville Overnight

Two structure fires broke out in Evansville with the first one close to midnight. EFD arrived at 220 East Oregon Street to find an abandoned house on fire. Emergency crews were able to put it out with 30 minutes. Around 1:00 am EFD were called to a detached garage fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Weccele Arrested On Jefferson And Vanderburgh County Warrants

With the effort from both the Carmi Police Department and the White County Sheriff’s Department, a Grayville man has been arrested on warrants from Jefferson and Vanderburgh County Indiana. On Friday July 2nd, 61 year old William M Weccele of 410 N State Street, was arrested at 1310 Stewart Street on the outstanding warrants. The Jefferson County warrant was for Failure to Appear on a charge of Driving While License Revoked. Bond was set at $1500 cash. The Vanderburgh County warrant was for a Probation Violation on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass. No bond was attached to this warrant. Weccele is being transferred to Jefferson County.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: $20,000 worth of items stolen on Hirschland Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department responded to a burglary where $20,000 worth of items were stolen from a computer store. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 1400 block of Hirschland Road. EPD says the report came in on July 4 between 2:40 a.m. and 2:58 a.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy