Kate Hudson Swears By These Overnight Peel Pads That Shoppers Say ‘Leaves Skin Refreshed and Brighter the Next Day'

By Taylor Jeffries
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every skincare lover owns a few staples that offer a noteworthy glow. It’s never enough to just stop with a simple cream or brightening serum. That’s why we’re always in the search for new ways to bring out our skin’s radiance. So, it’s only right we take some tips from some celebrities. Actress Kate Hudson credits her beautiful glowing skin to these overnight peel pads from Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop . Hudson revealed in her Instagram story, that the Mini GOOPGLOW’s Overnight Glow Peel is her absolute favorite, per People magazine. It exfoliates, retexturizes, and brightens the skin during sleep. The facial treatment available at Sephora is pricey, but this four-pack will last for a month as you should only use it once a week.

“Love the light texture of this product,” said a reviewer.” [My] skin feels refreshed the next day without redness [and] leaves skin brighter.”

Mini GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

These peel pads contain a powerful blend of ingredients that work overnight to deliver fresh, soft, and smooth skin when you wake up. They contain hyaluronic acid that deeply hydrates and glycolic acid that offers the finest exfoliation.

The pads are most ideal for normal skin, but it works on other skin types as well. They can be applied over the face, neck, chest, and shoulders, where the sun damages our skin the most. Note that some tingling may occur, but only use for a shorter time if so.

One reviewer loved how it improved her skin’s texture even while using other products. “I use these pads once a week,” said the reviewer. “My skin feels smoother and seems to absorb the other skincare products I use better after use. The more I use them, the bigger difference I see in the texture of my skin.”

So, treat your skin with these overnight glycolic peels that reveal the most glowing complexion yet.

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

