New Tazewell, TN

South Claiborne County firefighter killed while directing traffic

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9msE_0gV9vfXm00

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An East Tennessee volunteer firefighter was struck and killed Monday while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department.

The volunteer fireman, identified as Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell had been with the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department. The agency changed its social media profile photo overnight Tuesday honoring Estes.

1 killed in crash on I-65 in Davidson County

An initial incident report from THP indicates a 2013 Ford F-150 pick-up truck driven by a 47-year-old New Tazewell man had been traveling southbound on Hwy. 33 when it struck Estes. At the time, Estes had been directing traffic for an event.

Charges for the 47-year-old driver are pending the outcome of the THP investigation.

Knife pulled on woman in downtown Nashville on 4th of July

Area agencies posted messages of support following the fatal incident. Claiborne County 911 Dispatch TN posted to its social media Monday night that their “thoughts and prayers go out to the South Claiborne Fire Department family for the loss they have suffered;” while the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department also posted about the loss of Estes, saying: “Today, our neighboring department lost a member while assisting with traffic control. While many of the departments knew him, no one knew him better than his fellow members from South Claiborne FD. Our thoughts and prayers are with them for comfort. Remember the family and department family in your prayers.”

No further details regarding the fatal incident were yet available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

