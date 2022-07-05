ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Lapeer man’s body pulled from Lake Nepessing after 2-day search

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
LAPEER, MI – The body of a 59-year-old Lapeer man was pulled from Lake Nepessing, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. David Holmes had last been seen late Saturday, July 2, officials said, when he was on a boat ride. A two-day...

www.mlive.com

The Flint Journal

