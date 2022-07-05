ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Late night garage fire in Le Mars caused by fireworks

By Taylor Deckert
siouxlandnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Mars Fire and Rescue were called for a late-night garage fire on Monday, July 4th by an accidental probable cause of improper disposal of fireworks. At 10:54 p.m. the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a garage fire in the 300 block of 3rd Street NW. Upon...

siouxlandnews.com

kscj.com

ONE HOSPITALIZED IN COLLISION AT 18TH & PIERCE

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AT 18TH AND PIERCE TUESDAY MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A DRIVER GOING SOUTH ON PIERCE FAILED TO STOP AT THE FOUR WAY STOP SIGN AND WAS T-BONED BY THE SECOND VEHICLE COMING THROUGH THE INTERSECTION ON 18TH STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Fire departments take extra precautions when working in extreme heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hot and humid conditions like these can make fighting fires very difficult. Rescue crews were on hand at a house fire in Sioux City monitoring firefighters for signs of heat exhaustion, which can come on much quicker not only because of the conditions but because of the heavy protective gear they wear and their closeness to fire.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Boys Taken To Hospital By Ambulance After Sioux Center Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — Two boys were taken to a hospital after an accident in Sioux Center on Friday, July 1, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 10:45 a.m., 47-year-old Gina Arrenondo of Sheldon was driving a 2010 Ford Edge northbound on Highway 75 in Sioux Center. They tell us that 25-year-old Fabian Chilel Velasquez of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 in a 2010 Kia Sedona, behind Arrenondo. They say that 22-year-old Reynaldo Chilel Chilel of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 behind Chilel Velasquez in a 2005 Ford Explorer.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident on Pierce St. sends one man to the hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A rollover accident on Pierce St. sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Pierce Street and 18th Street around 9:46 a.m. when a white pickup truck was headed southbound on Pierce Street. Police say the driver of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for abandoning dog

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
