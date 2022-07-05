Jeremy Carter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJeremy Jon Carter, 47, of Montgomery, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born January 15, 1975, in Lawrenceville, IL, and attended Lawrenceville schools before completing his college education at Southern Illinois University. He worked in healthcare IT services with AME and Good Samaritan Hospital...

Theresa Scheid, 67, passed away at her Odon residence on July 3, 2022. She was born in Beech Grove, January 11, 1955, to M.C. and Edith Lorraine (Brown) Perdue. On July 6, 1982, she married Jeffrey Scheid, and he survives. Theresa was a driver for the Vincennes EMS. She loved...
Lila Allen, 54, of Loogootee, passed away July 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.. Born October 21, 1967 in Plymouth, IN, she was the daughter of Joseph A. And Mary (Evans) Phillips. She married Jerry Allen Jr. in Martin County, Indiana on June 22, 1985. Her grandbabies were...
Beau Bradley Ryder, 27, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. Beau was born on May 16, 1995 in Vincennes and he is the son of Bradley Ryder and Kimberly Risley. Beau enjoyed sports and music. He had a great sense of humor and...
Tennyson Wayne Clinkenbeard, 57, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 1, 2022. Tennyson was born on April 30, 1965 in Vincennes, IN to Bruce Clinkenbeard and Sally Wadsworth Clinkenbeard. He was married to Ruth Estabrook on November 15, 2007 in Tennessee. Tennyson was employed as a contractor through Wolfe Construction and a member of Bethany Christian Church. He enjoyed; golfing, fishing, being outdoors, and Jesus, as he was very active in his church. Those left to mourn the loss of Tennyson are; his loving wife, Ruth Estabrook Clinkenbeard; parents, Bruce and Sally Clinkenbeard; children, Troy Clinkenbeard of Denver, CO, and Trinity Clinkenbeard of Vincennes; a sister, Allison McKinnon (Rodney) of Vincennes; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Bethany Christian Church of Vincennes with a service following on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. also at the church. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery of Freelandville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincennes Pet Port 1128 River Rd. Vincennes, IN 47591. The family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Clinkenbeard’s arrangements.
Herbert Raber

Herbert Raber, 90, of Montgomery, IN passed away Monday July 4, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 29, 1932, to Joe and Barbara (Knepp) Raber. Herbert married Geneva Rose Wittmer on April 7, 1955. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Herbert is preceded...
Huntingburg Man Flees Accident on Skateboard

A Huntingburg man faces charges after leaving the scene of an accident on a skateboard. The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Saint Charles and 36th Street in Jasper on Saturday in reference to a single vehicle accident that included damage to a tree. Police say the driver left the...
Noblesville Man Arrested for OWI in Jasper

A Noblesville man was arrested in Jasper on Friday. The Jasper Police Department says they located a suspicious male subject in a U-Haul behind Jasper City Hall. Upon checking on the subject, they say he showed signs of intoxication. The male subject was identified as 34-year-old Bryce Querin. Querin was...
Daviess County Arrest Report

66-year-old Johnny McCammon of Washington was arrested Saturday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15% or more, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Prior Conviction. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set.
One Person Injured During Crash on I-69

One person was injured during a single vehicle crash last night in Washington. The accident was reported just after 9:15 pm on I-69 near mile marker 58. According to a police report, a car had struck a guardrail and the driver was thrown to the back seat. The female driver...
Firefighters Battle Hay Fire in Cannelburg

Fire crews were dispatched to a late afternoon hay fire yesterday in Cannelburg. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department reported the fire was possibly spreading towards a building at the time. Upon arrival, crews found around 8–10 round bales on fire and smoldering. Crews quickly contained the fire to those...
Daviess Co. Economic Leaders Discuss Updates

Daviess County Economic Development Stakeholders gathered last night and heard an update at WestGate Academy. Several special guests and speakers were on hand including Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner, and other office holders and city leaders. Executive Director of the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation, Bryant...
Crews Dispatched to Monday Evening Fire in Odon

Firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in Odon last night. The fire was reported just before 10:00 pm at 307 South Grove Street in Odon. The flames were believed to have originated behind a dryer in the home. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.
Heat Advisory in Place Until Tomorrow Evening

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1:00 pm today through 9:00 pm tomorrow evening for the immediate area. The National Weather Service says heat index values up to 108 degrees is expected. Weather officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, and staying out of...
Princeton City Council Member Charged

A Princeton City Council member is accused of preparing legal documents without the proper authority. 14 News says Sheri Greene used resources from the Gibson County Assessor’s Office to prepare property deeds for family and friends. Greene currently sits on the district 4 seat for the Princeton City Council...
Loogootee-Based Start-Up Wins $6,000

Kupros, a Loogootee-based start-up, won first place in the third-annual Crane IP Defense Innovation Pitch Competition last week. Kupros manufactures an all-metal copper filament that officials say revolutionizes the 3D printed antenna and electronics market. The company is led by Ian Ramsdell. This unique filament is 80 times more conductive...
