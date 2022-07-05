Jeremy Carter

Tennyson Wayne Clinkenbeard, 57, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 1, 2022. Tennyson was born on April 30, 1965 in Vincennes, IN to Bruce Clinkenbeard and Sally Wadsworth Clinkenbeard. He was married to Ruth Estabrook on November 15, 2007 in Tennessee. Tennyson was employed as a contractor through Wolfe Construction and a member of Bethany Christian Church. He enjoyed; golfing, fishing, being outdoors, and Jesus, as he was very active in his church. Those left to mourn the loss of Tennyson are; his loving wife, Ruth Estabrook Clinkenbeard; parents, Bruce and Sally Clinkenbeard; children, Troy Clinkenbeard of Denver, CO, and Trinity Clinkenbeard of Vincennes; a sister, Allison McKinnon (Rodney) of Vincennes; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Bethany Christian Church of Vincennes with a service following on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. also at the church. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery of Freelandville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincennes Pet Port 1128 River Rd. Vincennes, IN 47591. The family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Clinkenbeard’s arrangements.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO