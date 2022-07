BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Salvation Army has opened up its cooling center. The cooling center opens any time the heat index reaches 95 degrees. "This is the greatest needs I've seen, this has been a very busy week," Jonathon Arnett, director of the shelter, said. "Today alone we registered five new guests. You all know it's been painfully hot. We've been struggling to make sure no one succumbs to heat exhaustion or heat stroke."

