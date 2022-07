NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More storm clouds marched their way through the state this afternoon with heavier rain setting up once again west and north of Albuquerque. The heavier rain bands dropped another 0.50-1″ of rain for the northern mountains with some isolated flash flooding again. Even parts of eastern NM are seeing some isolated storms fire up with the higher dew points. Overall, showers will diminish through the evening as we transition to mainly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be quite mild with all the moisture. For our Independence Day, we’ll start to see the main plume of moisture pushing eastward. This gives the RGV a much better chance to see scattered storms. These will exit the metro later in the evening just in time for the fireworks.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO