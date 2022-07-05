Nuno Espirito Santo seals return to management eight months after Tottenham sacking as he joins Saudi side Al-Ittihad
FORMER Tottenham and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been named as the new coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese will be keen to eradicate memories of his brief stay at Tottenham with a more successful stint at Al-Ittihad.
Nuno, 48, said it is an "honour" to join the Saudi side.
In a video message on the club's Twitter account, he said: "It's an honour for me to join the greatest club in Saudi Arabia, Ittihad. See you soon.'"
Nuno will be hoping he can lead Al-Ittihad to their first league title since 2009.
The Jeddah-based side finished second in the Saudi Pro league behind Al-Hilal, who were crowned champions for the third successive season.
The Saudi side will be hoping Nuno's counter-attacking style can help them replicate the success he had at Wolves.
He led the sleeping giants back into the Premier League and enjoyed back-to-back seventh place finishes as well as European qualification.
Nuno's successful stay at the Molineux earned him a lucrative two year deal at Tottenham.
However he was sacked after just 17 games in charge in November recording nine wins, one draw and seven losses.
He was then swiftly replaced by current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who led Spurs to a place in the Champions League.
Before moving to the Premier League the Sao Tome-born Portuguese boss enjoyed successful stays at Porto and Valencia.
During his one season at Porto in 2016/17 he guided the Portuguese side to second in the league as well as the last 16 in the Champions League, losing to eventual finalists Juventus.
Before moving into a managerial role Nuno enjoyed a career as a professional goalkeeper where he started at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and then eventually moved to sides in Spain and Russia.
