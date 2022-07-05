ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Batman: Killing Time’ #5 is an edge-of-your-seat penultimate issue

By David Brooke
 2 days ago
The penultimate issue of Batman: Killing Time is here and multiple plans are coming together nicely. The series has been an expert example of pace and structure through time, but there’s also an ultimate mystery that’s gone on for thousands of years. Plus, Riddler is trying to two-time a vengeful Penguin,...

