ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘DC vs. Vampires’ #7 sets the stage for how the heroes can win

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a three-month-long hiatus, DC vs. Vampires returns this week with the seventh installment in the planned twelve-issue series. We did get a few tie-in one-shots, like DC vs. Vampires: Hunters, but the mainline book is back which means major story progress. But who am I kidding, this series is largely...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Killing Time #5

The heist of the century has gone so far sideways that an all-out and very bloody gang war is imminent, with Batman, Riddler, and Catwoman caught in the crossfire. What is the mysterious object that so many are willing to murder so many for, and how does it connect to Bruce Wayne? As we reach the climax of this thrilling series, the clock strikes its deadly hour—the time for killing is here!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Batman: Killing Time’ #5 is an edge-of-your-seat penultimate issue

The penultimate issue of Batman: Killing Time is here and multiple plans are coming together nicely. The series has been an expert example of pace and structure through time, but there’s also an ultimate mystery that’s gone on for thousands of years. Plus, Riddler is trying to two-time a vengeful Penguin, and Catwoman just wants her dough. It’s a series that looks as slick as it is smart.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #4

Neo-Gotham gave Terry McGinnis a chance to leave—he was warned a Batman could not live in this new city. Terry refused and now he’ll have to live with the consequences: a fight for his life with Neo-Gotham’s unstoppable soldier, the Sword of Gotham. Tonight Batman Beyond falls.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
aiptcomics

Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of June 29, 2022

Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five, AIPT’s weekly column that shouts out the very best comics of the week! This week’s cream of the crop come from four different publishers, so there should be something in here for every type of comic book reader. Let’s get right to ’em!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers' Next Hero Leaked Via Developer Live Stream

Marvel's Avengers may have had its next big hero leaked during a developer live stream. Marvel's Avengers has recently started making a bigger comeback with the inclusion of Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. Although she doesn't come with any big story content, it's a welcome addition as the game hasn't had any big content updates since Spider-Man in November, but he was exclusive to PlayStation. Prior to that, in August 2021, Black Panther was added to the game with a Wakanda expansion. It was another nice addition, but Crystal Dynamics failed to sustain the momentum of the game and began to cause players to worry that the game was going to slowly die off.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman puts on a very leggy display in super short scarlet minidress teamed with a floral headpiece at Thor premiere in London

Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of Thor: Love And Thunder in London with her husband on Tuesday. The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
ComicBook

DC Comics Fan Creates Stunning Batman Beyond Cosplay

When Bruce Timm created the Batman Beyond animated series, he probably didn't know that the character would become a worldwide phenomenon. Batman Beyond features a teenager named Terry McGinnis who becomes Bruce Wayne's successor after he gets too old to be Batman. McGinnis wears a futuristic Batman suit that comes equipped with a red bat-symbol and can also fly. He also gets a future-tech version of the Batmobile that can also fly. Fans have been dying to see the character in live-action, so much so that one fan created a cool cosplay of the super suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
E! News

The Duffer Brothers Promise the Stranger Things Spin-Off Is "Very Different"

Watch: Stranger Things Style: Inside Season 4's Fashion. The creators of Stranger Things insist there's plenty more to come—well, kinda. Matt and Ross Duffer, the minds behind the Netflix smash hit, still have their eyes on a spin-off once the show wraps with season five, but don't get your hopes up about seeing any familiar faces.
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Will Include ‘Brahmastra’, 'Shamshera' and ‘Avatar 2’ Teasers in India Before the Movie

Marvel's upcoming epic adventure Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release a early in India on Thursday, July 7. The movie features Marvel's God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson portraying Jane Foster and King Valkyrie, respectively. The film follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame during his road to recovery from his alcoholism, as he finds himself facing a new threat in Gorr the God Butcher played by former Batman, Christian Bale.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Stephanie Nogueras, Megan Boone Among 7 Cast In Marlee Matlin-Directed Episode Of Fox Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marlee Matlin has tapped three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras (Killing It), Joshua Castille and Lauren Ridloff (Children Of A Lesser God), to star in the episode she’s directing in the upcoming Fox anthology drama series Accused. Megan Boone also stars in her first major television role since The Blacklist, along with Aaron Ashmore (Locke & Key), Jean-Michele Le Gal (Take This Waltz) and Daphne Rubin-Vega (Allswell) in the series from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House).
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Gets a Premiere Date

The CW has revealed the official premiere date for the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, as part of its Fall 2022 premiere date slate. The return to the spooky world of the Winchesters is set to premiere on October 11, ensuring that The CW's first family of ghost-busting will once again be on the airwaves for Halloween. Narrated by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (currently shaking things up as Soldier Boy on The Boys), the series will track the origins of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. John's death at the start of the series premiere was the inciting incident that kicked off the boys' hunting career.
TV SERIES
Grazia

What Is A Pick Me Girl? The Meaning Behind TikTok Trend Explained

Oh TikTok, the latest trendsetting app beloved for its ability to entertain yourself with mindless scrolling for literal hours. TikTok’s can be funny, TikTok’s can be educational, but most of all, TikTok’s can be absolutely fucking savage. In fact, the app is fast becoming known for toxic comment sections and viral trends that can escalate into to bullying and harassment. One example? The trend towards bashing the ‘Pick Me Girl’.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
aiptcomics

‘Flashpoint Beyond’ #3 review

Flashpoint Beyond #3 has shocking revelations that help justify the Flashpoint world, but will it be enough to get Thomas Wayne to join the cause? Thomas believes none of the Flashpoint world matters, and he has been privy to some interesting, multiversal insights, but this creative team puts Thomas in a position where he has to face these people as they make their case. It was easier to believe none of it matters, but now that Thomas has to meet these people, he is testing that theory. Plus, there is a killer out there, and their latest victim is quite a doozy.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy