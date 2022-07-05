ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Fireworks start fire in Perry County

By Avery Van Etten, Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TStxs_0gV9sXXT00

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire officials in Perry County say fireworks that were not thrown away properly caused a house fire in the early morning hours of July 4.

Fire Chief Keith Waltz said, “A young man set some fireworks off and from what we had gathered he had stomped them out with his foot and then throw them into the trash can.”

At approximately 2:15 a.m. the house burst into flames near the left corner of the garage before it spread to the siding, into the eaves, and across the roof line.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“We kept blowing the smoke out and just watching it for another half hour because there was no way to ventilate it inside but we didn’t want to blow water in because the house was still a habitable house yet,” Waltz added.

Waltz said that the fireworks could have been anywhere from 140 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The best way to prevent an accident like this is not doing fireworks at all; But if you do, make sure all leftovers are drowned in water, not just thrown in the trash can or on the ground.

“Make sure your fireworks are either properly used. Don’t get too close to house make sure they’re out before you put them into just a trash can and right there as you know, a good prime example would just they weren’t put out correctly,” said Waltz.

The family who lives in the home can stay there while the damage is repaired.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lower Windsor Township, York County

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged a home and killed a family pet in York County on Tuesday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire occurred along the 800 block of Furnace Road in Lower Windsor Township at around 2:15 p.m. According to the fire chief from...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

LOWER CHANCEFOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, on Tuesday, July 5, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The victim was reportedly an occupant of a vehicle that hit a tree and went down an embankment...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for soap thieves in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for people they said have stolen items from retail stores in York County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to York County Regional Police,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, PA
Perry County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Perry County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
New Bloomfield, PA
PennLive.com

2 people killed in Dauphin County motorcycle crash ID’d

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has publicly identified the man and woman killed in a motorcycle Lower Paxton Township crash at the end of June. Kevin Keim, 64, of Lower Paxton, and Christina Swavola, 59, of Harrisburg, were on a motorcycle that crashed June 29 at the Alexandra Lane and Linglestown Road intersection, according to county spokesman Brett Hambright.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Accident
abc27.com

Man arrested after foot chase in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cumberland County led police on a foot pursuit after a traffic stop that occurred on June 15. According to police, East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on North 21st Street and Harvey Taylor Bypass in Camp Hill. During the stop, officers noticed marijuana sticking out of the suspect’s pocket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. on July 1 in Hopewell Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene. PSP reports that the crash...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abc23.com

Rt 45 Fatal Accident Update

The Father of a victim in a deadly Centre County hit and run crash continued to question a judge regarding the driver’s story as to why he didn’t stop after hitting the victim. Why did he leave the scene?. That’s been the prevailing question for more than two...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One fatality in single vehicle crash, coroner says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On July 5, around 6 p.m., the York County Coroner was sent to the 100 block of Paper Mill Rd. for a single vehicle crash. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle had failed to make a turn and in the process hit a tree and continued down the embankment.
FOX 43

Police searching for missing Chambersburg teen

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Alanys Rodriguez-Cruz, 16, was last seen leaving her home around 1:40 p.m. on July 6 in a dark blue Scion. Cruz is described as standing 5'1" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has shoulder length curly, brown hair. Cruz was last...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

17-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A 17-year-old victim died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Monday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The victim was one of five people riding in the vehicle, which police say lost control and struck a tree on the 300 block of Basehoar Road in Union Township at about 4:55 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Arrests Made in Former Catholic High School Fire

(Lebanon, PA) -- Police say several juveniles are suspects in a weekend fire at the former Lebanon Catholic High School. They says social media video played a part in identifying the suspects to investigators. The fire happened early Sunday at the closed school in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street. The Diocese of Harrisburg shut it down in 2020. Police are still taking public tips about the incident.
LEBANON, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania State Police make over 500 DUI arrests during July 4 holiday

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Over 500 DUI arrests were made by Pennsylvania State Police during the July 4 holiday weekend. State Police say 61 of the 515 DUI arrests were made by members of the Troop H barracks, which covers Dauphin, Adams, Franklin, Perry, and Cumberland counties. That was the most of any barrack during the holiday season.
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy