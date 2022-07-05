Fireworks start fire in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire officials in Perry County say fireworks that were not thrown away properly caused a house fire in the early morning hours of July 4.

Fire Chief Keith Waltz said, “A young man set some fireworks off and from what we had gathered he had stomped them out with his foot and then throw them into the trash can.”

At approximately 2:15 a.m. the house burst into flames near the left corner of the garage before it spread to the siding, into the eaves, and across the roof line.

“We kept blowing the smoke out and just watching it for another half hour because there was no way to ventilate it inside but we didn’t want to blow water in because the house was still a habitable house yet,” Waltz added.

Waltz said that the fireworks could have been anywhere from 140 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The best way to prevent an accident like this is not doing fireworks at all; But if you do, make sure all leftovers are drowned in water, not just thrown in the trash can or on the ground.

“Make sure your fireworks are either properly used. Don’t get too close to house make sure they’re out before you put them into just a trash can and right there as you know, a good prime example would just they weren’t put out correctly,” said Waltz.

The family who lives in the home can stay there while the damage is repaired.

