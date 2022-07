Portland’s damp and cool summer continues with scattered showers Wednesday. The National Weather Service says showers are likely throughout the day, but there should be a few sun breaks as well. Morning showers were evident across the metro area as of 5 a.m. The rain will continue through the afternoon, and showers may be heavy at times with possible thunder especially near the Cascades. The high will be near 75.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO