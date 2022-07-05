Nurse Leaves Hospital, Launches Cannabis-Infused Coffee Business

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaharria, who goes by J.J., is a friendly and fun-loving girl of African American descent. J.J. is a an energetic teenager. She has many interests, and especially enjoys fashion, music and going on social outings. J.J. wants to finish school and be successful. She tries hard and puts much effort into her schoolwork.J.J. desires an adoptive home and would do well in any kind of family. She does well with consistency and would thrive in an environment with structure and familiarity. A family for J.J. will need to be able to support her relationship with her grandmother and her sisters, who are very important to her.For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org. Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO