ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Nurse Leaves Hospital, Launches Cannabis-Infused Coffee Business

By Cassie McGrath
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 25 years of nursing, Amy Smith says she was fed up. Fed up with patient behavior. With hospital administration decision-making. And with what...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Best hospitals in Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth named among the best by Stacker

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Oncology Center at MetroWest in Framingham to Remain Open, For Now

In a surprise announcement that caught many off guard, including some city councilors, the oncology department at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is staying open – at least for now. The announcement was made at a hearing from the state’s Department of Public Health on Wednesday at Framingham City...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Holocaust survivor to close Norwood business he co-owned for 49 years

NORWOOD -- Nearly everyone in Norwood whose child wore a baptism or first communion outfit, or later joined a troop and needed a scout uniform, has stepped up to the counter at Brenner's. The store sells children's clothing, religious outfits, scouting accessories, and some local school uniforms.  After 49 years, the Greenfield family will soon close up shop at Brenner's Children's Shop fror good.Aron Greenfield will turn 96 next week, which is remarkable considering it was a lie about his age that saved his life. "I was 15. I would've gone to Auschwitz and into the chimney, as they say. But my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Business
Brockton, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
nbcboston.com

Man Accused of Dressing as UPS Employee, Stealing Packages in Rhode Island

Police in Warwick, Rhode Island are searching for a man accused of dressing as a UPS employee and stealing packages from a facility in the city. An image obtained by Warwick police shows a man entering a UPS facility at 150 Plan Way shortly after 6 p.m. on June 12 wearing a company t-shirt. Once inside, the man allegedly loaded packages onto a warehouse dolly and leaving the building with the haul, police said.
WARWICK, RI
nbcboston.com

High-Rise in Revere, Mass. Deemed ‘Unfit for Human Habitation' by City

A high-rise apartment building in Revere, Mass. that was the location of a fire last month has been condemned, deemed "unfit for human habitation" by city officials, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Fire broke out on a large roof deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue on June...
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

Is This Restaurant in Boston's North End Undergoing a Rebrand?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a North End restaurant may be going through a rebranding. According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Scopa on Hanover Street is seeking a name change to Cafe Amaro, with the beer, wine, and liqueur license apparently being part of the transfer. It isn't know what kinds of changes might be coming to the space, though it does look like it will be under the same ownership; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Administration#Coffee Beans#Nurse Leaves Hospital#Fed#Brockton Hospital
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Steak Restaurants in Boston, MA

Nothing can go wrong with a piece of steak. If you wish to have it melt in your mouth, have it rare, and if you want more texture, have it well-done. If you wish to have good steak tonight, head to any 17 Best Steak Restaurants in Boston, MA. Abe...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
baystatebanner.com

Ribbon cut on 76 affordable units in Mattapan

After years of planning and construction 76 new affordable housing units have been completed on the site of the long-abandoned Cote Ford car dealership in Mattapan. To celebrate the grand opening of the project, city planning officials were joined last Tuesday by Cardinal Seán O’Malley, local elected officials and project developers to reflect on the transformation of the property and celebrate the affordable housing opportunities it aims to create.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jaharria

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaharria, who goes by J.J., is a friendly and fun-loving girl of African American descent. J.J. is a an energetic teenager. She has many interests, and especially enjoys fashion, music and going on social outings. J.J. wants to finish school and be successful. She tries hard and puts much effort into her schoolwork.J.J. desires an adoptive home and would do well in any kind of family. She does well with consistency and would thrive in an environment with structure and familiarity.  A family for J.J. will need to be able to support her relationship with her grandmother and her sisters, who are very important to her.For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org. Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lawrence residents concerned about trash littering the city

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence officials say they need more workers to address residents’ complaints of of trash piling up under bridges and in other dumping sites around the city. “I walk over that bridge and I see it all the time,” one resident said. “Very sad.”
LAWRENCE, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Council President: ‘Dangerous’ Fireworks Intolerable

New Bedford City Council President Ian Abreu has had enough of people whose careless use of fireworks threatens life and property. Abreu said illegal fireworks ignited several fires on Monday night, one of which destroyed some 40 feet of protected seagrass on West Rodney French Boulevard at West Beach. He said fireworks sparked another fire at Victory Park, where the Poor Farm once stood.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Magazine

This Somerville Couple Hosted Their Dream Nuptials at Olio in Peabody

The two teachers customized Jewish traditions to involve both families on their big day. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. For teachers Jessie Belfer and Rose Barrett, rescheduling a wedding during a...
PEABODY, MA
Boston

15 great things to do along the Charles River

The Charles River boasts plenty of activities to help you stay cool this summer. The Charles River meanders 80 miles through 23 Massachusetts towns and cities, taking its sweet time to reach the Atlantic Ocean. But make no mistake: This is no lazy river. “The Mighty Charles” is the most...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy