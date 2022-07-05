ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Game of Thrones’ Actors Tom Wlaschiha, Jazzy de Lisser Join Cast of Lasse Hallström’s ‘Hilma’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 2 days ago
Magnus Ragnvid

Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things”) and Jazzy de Lisser (“Game of Thrones”) have joined the cast of Viaplay’s major English-language original feature “Hilma.” The film is written and directed by Lasse Hallström, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Cider House Rules” and “My Life as a Dog.”

The biopic, which explores the life of revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint, will bow this fall in theaters and on Viaplay, Scandinavia’s leading streaming service.

Wlaschiha stars as Rudolf Steiner, the Austrian artist and founder of the anthroposophical spiritual movement. Steiner became a key figure and mentor for Hilma af Klint who created more than a thousand striking paintings, sketches and watercolors that remained largely unknown until decades after her death.

The film explores the enigmatic life of Klint, who navigated through a male-dominated artistic scene to eventually become one of the Western world’s first abstract artists.

“Rudolf Steiner´s ideas and work influenced the enigmatic Hilma af Klint and her great art, and they continue to have an impact on us today,” said Wlaschiha. “Exploring the life story of these people with Lasse and the cast has been great fun and an insightful journey,” continued the actor.

De Lisser portrays Thomasine Andersson, who became Hilma’s close friend and travel companion after working as a nurse for her mother.

“It’s a privilege to bring to life this story about women who were very much ahead of their time,” said de Lisser.

The star-studded international cast also boasts Lena Olin (“Enemies”) and Tora Hallström (“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”) as Hilma af Klint at different stages of her life, alongside Lily Cole (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Rebecca Calder (“I May Destroy You”), Maeve Dermody (“The Beast Must Die”), Catherine Chalk (“Hereafter”), Anna Björk (“Partisan”), Adam Lundgren (“Max Anger”), Martin Wallström (“Mr. Robot”) and Jens Hultén (“Skyfall”).

“Hilma” is produced by Helena Danielsson, Hallström and Sigurjon Sighvatsson for Viaplay Studios Sweden. Josephine Genetay is executive producing for Viaplay Group.

Viaplay is set to premiere at least 70 Viaplay Originals by the end of 2022, and is targeting to reach approximately 12 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

Variety

Variety

