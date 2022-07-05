ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios says he 'loves' the controversy surrounding him during fiery press conference

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuTor_0gV9s4Gt00

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios went head to head with a reporter in a post-match press conference, saying he “loves” the controversy that surrounds him.

Following his win against America’s Brandon Nakashima on Wimbledon’s Centre Court yesterday, the tennis player faced questions from reporters, including one about Wimbledon’s famous white dress code.

The rule states: “Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.”

Kyrgiois took to the court in a pair of red and white Nike Jordan trainers, and immediately after his win changed back into them along with a red Jordan hat before his on-court post-match interview.

One reporter asked Kyrgios: “We all know the Wimbledon dress code rules are very strict… Why then, would you walk onto Centre Court with bright red trainers on and do an interview in a red cap?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In typical Kyrgios style, he replied, “Because I do what I want” adding, “I just like wearing my Jordans”.

The reporter informed Kyrgios that the referees would be speaking to him about him bending the rules on the dress code.

In response, Kyrgios said, “That’s ok. I’ll wear some triple whites tomorrow,” before winking at the reporter.

When being pushed to move on, the reporter said; “But, sorry, Nick has just moaned about the controversy that surrounds him.”

But Kyrigios hit back saying: “I haven't moaned. I love it.”

The Australian continued: “It’s more attention for me. What’s that saying? ‘Any publicity is good publicity’, right?”

The reporter fired back, “If you say so” before Kyrgious said, “Keep doing you then, champion” and winked at him again.

Kyrgios's comments came before news emerged today (5 July) that he has been charged with assault on his former girlfriend.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Wimbledon champion rips Nick Kyrgios with blistering comments

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ripped into Nick Kyrgios with some blistering commentary on Sunday. Cash is an analyst for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon and called Saturday’s third-round match between Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios won in four sets, but both players drew attention because of the match’s circus-like atmosphere.
TENNIS
Sporting News

Ajla Tomljanovic slams journalist over Nick Kyrgios question

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic had a fantastic Wimbledon tournament, making it all the way to the quarter-finals before falling in a three-set clash. The 29-year-old took the first set against Elena Rybakina, before dropping the next two in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 defeat. Tomljanovic had defeated some quality opponents...
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development. Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her. If convicted, Kyrgios could face up...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Centre Court
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios roars into his FIRST-EVER Grand Slam semi-final as the Australian bad boy beats Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering final four clash with Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios said he thought his ship had sailed. Actually, it might be about to come in. As he battled through a straight-sets victory on Wimbledon’s Court 1, over on Centre, the ageing body of Rafael Nadal was catching up with him. There has arguably rarely been a better year to play Novak Djokovic, too — that is, if he overcomes the top British seed Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal unsure he will be fit to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi

Rafael Nadal admits he does not know whether he will be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Friday's Wimbledon semi-finals after an abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard admitted his father and sister had been gesticulating for him to quit his quarter-final match against Fritz but said he "hated" the idea.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Ex-Girlfriend Not Happy With Question

Following this Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia was asked about the recent allegations surrounding Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios is due to face court next month in Australia. This is because he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in 2021. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios dated several years ago. A reporter asked her...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs deny 2004 champion Maria Sharapova was snubbed from Centre Court centenary celebrations because of her nationality... with players from Russia and Belarus banned because of the war with Ukraine

Wimbledon chiefs have denied Maria Sharapova was left out of their Centre Court centenary celebrations because she is Russian — insisting not all one-time champions were included. Sharapova was a notable absentee from Sunday’s parade of champions, which included 26 former winners, 12 of whom had just one Wimbledon...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS
Indy100

Indy100

178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy