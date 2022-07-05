Nick Kyrgios says he 'loves' the controversy surrounding him during fiery press conference

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios went head to head with a reporter in a post-match press conference, saying he “loves” the controversy that surrounds him.

Following his win against America’s Brandon Nakashima on Wimbledon’s Centre Court yesterday, the tennis player faced questions from reporters, including one about Wimbledon’s famous white dress code.

The rule states: “Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.”

Kyrgiois took to the court in a pair of red and white Nike Jordan trainers, and immediately after his win changed back into them along with a red Jordan hat before his on-court post-match interview.

One reporter asked Kyrgios: “We all know the Wimbledon dress code rules are very strict… Why then, would you walk onto Centre Court with bright red trainers on and do an interview in a red cap?”

In typical Kyrgios style, he replied, “Because I do what I want” adding, “I just like wearing my Jordans”.

The reporter informed Kyrgios that the referees would be speaking to him about him bending the rules on the dress code.

In response, Kyrgios said, “That’s ok. I’ll wear some triple whites tomorrow,” before winking at the reporter.

When being pushed to move on, the reporter said; “But, sorry, Nick has just moaned about the controversy that surrounds him.”

But Kyrigios hit back saying: “I haven't moaned. I love it.”

The Australian continued: “It’s more attention for me. What’s that saying? ‘Any publicity is good publicity’, right?”

The reporter fired back, “If you say so” before Kyrgious said, “Keep doing you then, champion” and winked at him again.

Kyrgios's comments came before news emerged today (5 July) that he has been charged with assault on his former girlfriend.

