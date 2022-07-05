Murphy calls Illinois shooting ‘an awful tragedy,’ hopes new gun laws will make N.J. safer

More permissive concealed carry laws led to higher gun crime, study finds. Researchers John Donohue, Samuel Cai, and Matthew Bondy of Stanford Law School and Philip Cook of Duke University looked at data from 47 big cities from 1979 to 2019. They found increases in violent gun crime (29 percent), gun robbery (32 percent), and gun theft (35 percent) following the introduction of shall-issue concealed carry permit laws. The researchers also found a 13 percent drop in the rates at which police clear violent crime cases after the introduction of the laws. “Any crime-inhibiting benefits from increased gun carrying are swamped by the crime-stimulating impacts,” the authors write. Numerous studies in recent years have likewise found that crime increased after the enactment of shall-issue laws.
