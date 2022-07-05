ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Murphy calls Illinois shooting ‘an awful tragedy,’ hopes new gun laws will make N.J. safer

By Brent Johnson
 2 days ago
A day after a gunman killed at least six people and injured at least 30 at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday morning the massacre is “an awful tragedy” and hoped a slate of new gun laws he’s about to sign...

