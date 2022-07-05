ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk's Twitter Comeback, Tesla Putting Worst Behind, iPhone No Longer Apple's Priority And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492ym5_0gV9rnkQ00

The market outlook continues to be cloudy amid a lack of clarity on the economic picture. Despite the steep sell-off of the first half, analysts aren't confident enough to call a bottom yet. The upcoming second-quarter reporting season is expected to bring in more questions than answers regarding how the evolving macro and geopolitical scenario will impact the performance of corporations.

As action returns after a long weekend, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend.

Musk's Return to Twitter: After a 10-day break, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk reappeared on Twitter in the past weekend. His absence from the platform set in motion several speculations that included progress with the deal to buy Twitter, Inc. TWTR.

His comeback tweets didn't delve into any hard-hitting topics. Musk shared a picture of his audience with Pope Francis, offered a tribute to the deceased YouTuber Technoblade and tweeted throwback pictures of his 40th birthday celebration.

Later, Musk wished his followers a "Happy July 4th" and shared a meme on how Twitter would have looked during the 1775 Revolutionary War.

Tesla Q2 Deliveries Dip: Tesla announced second-quarter deliveries of 254,695 units, which slightly trailed the consensus estimate. Sales were down about 18% from the first quarter, as China COVID lockdowns disrupted production. The company calmed the nerves of investors by stating production was at a record in June.

Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have Upgraded Chips: Apple, Inc. AAPL unveiled a slew of in-house processors for its desktops/laptops in the past year and a half. Resources diverted to these chips came at the expense of processors that go into the rest of its hardware products, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said. For the first time since Apple began designing in-house chips, a new iPhone model will not come with an upgraded chip this year, he added.

Biden's Sliding Popularity: President Joe Biden's approval ratings have been going downhill, with the latest data from FiveThirtyEight suggesting that only 39.2% of Americans approved of his performance in office. A separate poll showed that 71% of the people don't want him to run for reelection in 2024.

Berkshire Bulks Up On Occidental Petroleum: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) bought 9.9 million shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, taking its total stake to 163.4 million. The investment company also holds warrants to purchase another 83.9 million Occidental shares.

What Else? Comcast Corporation-CMCSA ruled the roost in the three-day holiday weekend box office. "Minions: The Rise of Gru," produced by the company's Universal Pictures and Illumination animation studio, raked in $109.5 million in domestic ticket sales.

FAANG stocks lost an average of 30% in the first half of 2022 and also underperformed the broader market.

Photo: Courtesy of Haddad Media on Flickr

NBC News

Netflix, Tesla, among others laying off hundreds of employees

High-profile layoffs are stacking up, especially in the technology industry. Amid low unemployment and a shortage of people willing to work, major companies are laying off hundreds and in some cases thousands of employees. Netflix, Tesla, and JPMorgan Chase are just a few of the big companies who have already laid off many workers.June 29, 2022.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Tesla is no longer the world's largest electric vehicle maker: China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD takes the top spot by outselling Elon Musk's company by 77,000 EVs in the first six months of this year

Elon Musk’s Tesla no longer reigns as the world’s largest electric vehicle producer. The firm is now in second place behind China-based BYD, an auto giant backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which outsold it in the first six months of this year. BYD saw a 315 percent...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Delivers 254,695 Cars In Q2 2022

Tesla has just released its Q2 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 254,695 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations, which was at around 257,000 to 270,000 units.
ECONOMY
CNET

Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins With One of His Executives Last Year

Elon Musk and one of his top executives secretly had twins in November, according to a report Wednesday by Insider. The revelation came in court documents petitioning to have the children's last name changed to Musk. The petition, signed by Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon...
AUSTIN, TX
