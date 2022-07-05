ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Recall of a protein powder sold nationwide after the manufacturer learns of an illness

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Natreve recalled lot Nos. 46359 and 46360 of Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae after an illness alerted the company to a production mistake and a food allergy problem.

“A whey-derived flavoring ingredient was inadvertently used in the blend for Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor leading to trace amounts of whey being found in the above batches,” the Natreve-written, FDA-posted recall notice said. “Whey is derived from milk and may trigger an allergy, posing a potential risk to people with milk allergies.”

The containers in lot No. 46359 weigh 13.1-ounces while lot No. 46350 has 13.1-ounce and 1.47-pound containers. Both have best by dates of 2/2025. They were sold in the United States in retail stores and online.

Natreve Vegan Protein Powder, 1.47-pound container FDA
The 13.1-ounce cans of the recalled Natreve Vegan Protein Powder FDA

If you have these cans and there’s no chance anyone with a milk allergy will use the powder, continue as normal. If there is a chance someone with a dairy allergy will use the powder, return them to the store of purchase.

If you bought the powder online or have questions, email quality@natreve.com or send a direct message to @natrevewellness on Instagram.

