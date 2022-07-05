FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell Derived Diabetes Treatment Trial

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.

