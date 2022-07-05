ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Smoothies May Be The Solution To Getting Kids To Eat Breakfast At School

By Mark Gilman
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8lRT_0gV9qz8700

Everyone knows the phrase, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” and according to numerous studies, it’s likely accurate.

According to a study from the Food Research & Action Center, children who have access to breakfast at school have:

  • Better performance on standardized tests
  • Significantly higher scores in spelling, reading and math
  • Improved attendance, behavior and academic performance as well as decreased tardiness
  • Higher levels of concentration, alertness, comprehension, memory and learning
  • Better cognitive function, attention and memory
  • Improved performance on mathematical tasks, vocabulary tests, demanding mental tasks and reaction to frustration
  • Fewer examples of depression, anxiety and hyperactivity

And while a healthy, nutritionally balanced school breakfast is something every child needs, unfortunately, many do not participate. While experts believe the reasons for this range from a lack of sleep to a poor morning routine or lethargy after a night of studying for tests, the less-discussed reasons include feeling rushed in the morning or not liking the breakfast choices they get in school.

While traditional school food service companies such as Aramark Corp. ARMK and Sodexo SDXAY are continuing to look for solutions for finicky school children, one company has found tremendous success by offering a quick and nutritional option more aligned to a child’s palette in the 2020s. In other words, something besides fruits and vegetables that often end up in cafeteria trash cans.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH, a Los Angeles, California, developer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, has found a hit in its Twist & Go smoothie offering. With a proprietary system, the company is delivering refrigerated beverages that are quick, cost efficient and healthy to an increasing number of schools.

Launched by the company in 2020, Twist & Go is a single-serve bottled smoothie developed primarily for schools. It comes in three flavor varieties — strawberry banana, mango pineapple and peach. There is no preparation needed by school food service personnel, it is free from fat, cholesterol, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, added sugars and coloring. Each serving contains a half cup of fruit and 4 ounces of yogurt plus 5 grams of protein.

Barfresh’s Twist & Go also meets U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines under its Child Nutrition Program making it reimbursable to the schools by the federal government and qualifies for the USDAs Smart Snack program. The company has already shipped the product to school breakfast programs in most states and many countries.

For more information on Twist & Go, visit www.barfresh.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo provided by Spass on Shutterstock

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Food#Child Nutrition#Healthy Food#Food Drink#Aramark Corp#Armk
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Kristen Walters

Popular frozen foods running out of stock at many supermarkets

A dwindling stock of this starchy vegetable is affecting the availability of several popular frozen foods made from it. If you've noticed that your favorite frozen French fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots are mysteriously missing from the freezer section at your local grocery store, you aren't imagining things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC News

How to make an easy cucumber salad using a vegetable peeler

Check out how Yumna Jawad makes this refreshing dish. Stay cool as a cucumber in the kitchen this summer with a couple ingredients and one easy, no-knife-needed recipe. Yumna Jawad, a recipe developer and Feel Good Foodie blogger, shared her simple hack for creating a five-minute creamy cucumber salad using only a vegetable peeler to prep the main ingredient.
RECIPES
Popculture

Panera Bread Favorite Recalled

Panera Bread has recalled one of its favorite products, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall names Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder as the culprit, one of the soups not sold in the chain's restaurants. Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy due to that fact. However, grocery store shoppers need to heed the warning and should read ahead, especially if they recently bought the soup.
ILLINOIS STATE
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
145K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy