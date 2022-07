ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A warm front will be moving across the area overnight. As a result, there is a chance of a passing shower or a thundershower this evening. However, thus far any rainfall today has been minimal for Western New York. We expect that the dry conditions will become a more significant issue in the coming days and weeks. Another long stretch of mainly dry, sunny weather is expected for the remainder of this week.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO