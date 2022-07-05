ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson 'forgot' about Chris Pincher groping claims

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Boris Johnson failed to remember he had been told that Chris Pincher was the subject of a official complaint about his conduct, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson was briefed on the complaint by officials at the Foreign Office in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place.

The spokesman said the complaint against Mr Pincher – who was Europe minister at the time – was upheld although it did not lead to formal disciplinary action.

No 10 had previously claimed Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations”, after Mr Pincher’s dramatic resignation last week as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club.

“At the time last week that was the Prime Minister’s view. You will appreciate it takes some time to establish he was briefed, albeit we don’t think in formal briefing on this,” the spokesman said.

“This dates back a number of years. On Friday, it was our belief that he was not informed about that specific incident.”

Chris Pincher (Aaron Chown/PA)

The admission came after the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, Lord McDonald, said the original No 10 account was “not true” and the Prime Minister had been briefed “in person”.

In the Commons, responding to a Labour urgent question, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis told MPs: “The Prime Minister was made aware of this issue in late 2019, he was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action, no issue therefore arose about (Mr Pincher) remaining as a minister.

“Last week, when fresh allegations arose, the Prime Minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident. As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines.”

For Labour, deputy leader Angela Rayner said the latest disclosures revealed an “ethical vacuum” at the heart of Downing Street.

Angela Rayner said there was an 'ethical vacuum' in Downing Street (House of Commons/PA)

“The Prime Minister was personally informed about these allegations and yet he was either negligent or complicit,” she said.

William Wragg, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said ministers should consider how long they were prepared to carry on supporting the Government.

“I would ask them to consider the common sense of decency that I know the vast, vast majority of them have and ask themselves if they can any longer tolerate being part of a Government which, for better or worse, is widely regarded of having lost its sense of direction,” he told the House.

Since Mr Pincher’s resignation on Thursday, Mr Johnson has been under pressure to say what he knew about his conduct when in February he made him Tory deputy chief whip – a position in which he has responsibility for MPs’ welfare as well as discipline.

Over the weekend a series of reports emerged of allegations over a period of years that Mr Pincher repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances to men.

On Monday, Mr Johnson’s spokesman amended the Government’s line to say that while the Prime Minister had been aware of media reports and speculation, any issues had been resolved and they had not led to formal complaints.

But Lord McDonald said the position was still “not accurate”.

In a letter to the parliamentary standards commissioner he said that a group of officials had complained to him about Mr Pincher’s conduct along similar lines to his alleged behaviour at the Carlton Club.

Following an investigation, the complaint was upheld, Mr Pincher apologised and promised there would be no repeat of his behaviour.

“Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation,” Lord McDonald wrote.

“There was a ‘formal complaint’. Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong.”

Lord McDonald acknowledged that his action was “very unusual” for a retired senior official.

“I did it by myself, because what I have seen and read over the last few days I knew to be wrong. Things get to a point where you have to do the right thing,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

In his letter to the commissioner, he said he was acting “out of my duty towards the victims”.

“Mr Pincher deceived me and others in 2019. He cannot be allowed to use the confidentiality of the process three years ago to pursue his predatory behaviour in other contexts,” he wrote.

I have discussed this with the Prime Minister over the last 24 hours, it is not my understanding that he was directly briefed

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who was foreign secretary at the time, confirmed there had been an investigation into Mr Pincher but that Lord McDonald had advised that it did not warrant formal disciplinary action.

While he said that the then chief whip, Mark Spencer, had been informed, he did not think Mr Johnson had been told, an impression the Prime Minister appeared to confirm when he spoke to him earlier.

“I have discussed this with the Prime Minister over the last 24 hours, it is not my understanding that he was directly briefed,” he told the Today programme.

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught 'in flagrante' in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught "in flagrante" when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson's Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked "sordid and untrue" reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is "adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on".They were not found "in physical contact" by Mr Burns, stated the No...
'It was a mistake': Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted "it was a mistake" to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: "I apologise for it."His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not "immediately recall" the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher's conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson's first public remarks on...
Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously", adding "I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people "expect integrity from their government" but voters now believed Mr Johnson's administration was neither competent nor "acting in the national interest".The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is 'a big man who is willing to apologise'

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
Who should replace Boris Johnson? Have your say

Boris Johnson's time is finally up as prime minister. And we want to know - who do you think should be the next Tory leader?Johnson is set to step down after a fatal onslaught of resignations in protest over his leadership.New education secretary Michelle Donelan became the fifth Cabinet minister to tender their resignation after accepting the role on Tuesday night, with Mr Johnson's new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also publicly urged him to "do the right thing and go now".The slew of resignations continued on Thursday morning, as David TC Davies, the parliamentary under-secretary for Wales, claimed publicly to have...
'Do the right thing and go': Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: "You must do the right thing and go now."The dramatic intervention came just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: "The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he's asked to do so."Moments after the new chancellor's call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, also...
Outside No 10, Boris Johnson says his time is up to the tune of 'bye, bye Boris'

Boris Johnson bounded out of Number 10 to the loud applause of his remaining supporters as the tune of "Bye, Bye Baby" blasted out from beyond the Downing Street gates. Brooding grey clouds had blotted out the sun over central London as Mr Johnson, dubbed the "greased piglet" for his previous ability to slip out of politically perilous situations, faced the glare of the world's media at 12.30pm.
Voices: What Boris Johnson said in his resignation speech – and what he really meant

What Boris Johnson said: It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.What he really meant: It has been clear for days but I have refused to accept it because that would have been an expression of weakness – giving in to mere reality. Did Winston Churchill accept that it was over? He did not.What he said: I've today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.What he meant: It is amazing how people...
No 10 admits Boris Johnson knew misconduct complaint was upheld against Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson knew a misconduct complaint had been upheld against Chris Pincher when he promoted him to the whips' office, No 10 has admitted.But the prime minister's spokesman denied Downing Street "lied' when it claimed, last week, that he was unaware of any "specific allegations" against the minister. Mr Johnson did not originally "recall" being told about the complaint, he said, adding it was "a brief conversation that took place around three years ago".The spokesman also conceded the prime minister was told of a separate allegation – when Mr Pincher was promoted in February – but argued that was...
Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at 'eccentric' push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the "eccentric" decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to "cling on" in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
