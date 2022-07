Members of the American Legion Babin-Haynes Post 98 of Donaldsonville honored the late Virgil “Rip” Joffrion during the visitation and graveside ceremony on June 28-29. He attended Ascension Catholic High School and graduated from Donaldsonville High School. Joffrion went on to serve as the first Commissioner of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, among his many contributions to the community over the years.

