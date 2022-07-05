ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Here Are the Mass. Companies That Became ‘Unicorns' in First-Half 2022

By Lucia Maffei
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were 39 in 2013. Nowadays, private companies valued at over $1 billion — so-called "unicorn"...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

These Mass. Companies Have Lost the Most Value This Year

It’s been a brutal first half of the year for some of the biggest public companies in Massachusetts. Even after a slight rebound in the second half of June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 16% for the year. The S&P 500 has performed even worse, down 21% as the year reaches its halfway mark.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Most Guns Used in Boston Shootings Coming in From Other States, DA Says

Describing a July 4 weekend "wracked by gunfire throughout Boston," interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Thursday called on governors and legislators in states with "easy-access gun purchase laws" to consider the impacts their laws are having on cities like Boston. "We're seeing more daylight shootings on busy...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘It's Been Crazy': Vermont Pool Installers See Rush of Jobs

Some Vermont consumers may find it harder to have swimming pools installed at their homes this summer, as the demand for pools has often outpaced the supply of labor to install them. "It’s been crazy," pool installer Rick Schreiner told NECN & NBC10 Boston Wednesday at a job site in...
COLCHESTER, VT
MassLive.com

Best hospitals in Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth named among the best by Stacker

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Patriot Front has long history in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, boarded an Orange Line train in Boston on Saturday. The men, all wearing white gators covering their faces, sunglasses, baseball hats, khaki pants and blue shirts, headed back to Malden from downtown Boston, where they marched in the streets, waving flags and a banner that read "Reclaim America." Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group, told the men to be considerate and be respectful, but the group itself wouldn't say much about where they were going.Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the I-Team,...
NECN

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart's Newest Stores Coming to Hawaii and Massachusetts

Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer HMart will open two new stores this month—one in the Aloha State and the other in the Bay State, according to HMart’s website. The chain, established in New York in 1982 as Han Ah Reum (a Korean phrase meaning “arm full of groceries”), said its newest locations will bein Pearl City, Hawaii, and Quincy, Massachusetts.
PEARL CITY, HI
Boston

Suffolk D.A. hopeful Ricardo Arroyo slams ‘insufficient’ Boston police response to white supremacist march

The city councilor is calling for a hearing on what can be done to address how law enforcement lacked prior knowledge of the march and its response. Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday slammed law enforcement’s apparent lack of prior knowledge of plans for a white supremacist march through the city last weekend, a display that ultimately involved an alleged assault on a Black activist.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NECN

Lost Diamond Ring Fished Out of Charles River in Cambridge

A diamond ring was plucked from the bed of the Charles River over the weekend, saving the day for the couple who lost it, firefighters said. The ring fell off a boat at the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge on Sunday. They didn't say how it went into the water, but the woman who lost the ring "was obviously quite distraught," local firefighters said in a statement.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

6,813 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,813 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 48 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 176 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!

Comments / 0

