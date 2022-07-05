Here Are the Mass. Companies That Became ‘Unicorns' in First-Half 2022

It’s been a brutal first half of the year for some of the biggest public companies in Massachusetts. Even after a slight rebound in the second half of June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 16% for the year. The S&P 500 has performed even worse, down 21% as the year reaches its halfway mark.
Describing a July 4 weekend "wracked by gunfire throughout Boston," interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Thursday called on governors and legislators in states with "easy-access gun purchase laws" to consider the impacts their laws are having on cities like Boston. "We're seeing more daylight shootings on busy...
Some Vermont consumers may find it harder to have swimming pools installed at their homes this summer, as the demand for pools has often outpaced the supply of labor to install them. "It’s been crazy," pool installer Rick Schreiner told NECN & NBC10 Boston Wednesday at a job site in...
In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON - Members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, boarded an Orange Line train in Boston on Saturday. The men, all wearing white gators covering their faces, sunglasses, baseball hats, khaki pants and blue shirts, headed back to Malden from downtown Boston, where they marched in the streets, waving flags and a banner that read "Reclaim America." Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group, told the men to be considerate and be respectful, but the group itself wouldn't say much about where they were going.Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the I-Team,...
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
The subject of lunch breaks came up in discussion last week around the radio station as employees were planning their upcoming days' events and summer vacation, etc. For the most part, salaried employees in the State of Massachusetts work the standard 40 hours, you know, 8 hours Monday through Friday.
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer HMart will open two new stores this month—one in the Aloha State and the other in the Bay State, according to HMart’s website. The chain, established in New York in 1982 as Han Ah Reum (a Korean phrase meaning “arm full of groceries”), said its newest locations will bein Pearl City, Hawaii, and Quincy, Massachusetts.
The city councilor is calling for a hearing on what can be done to address how law enforcement lacked prior knowledge of the march and its response. Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday slammed law enforcement’s apparent lack of prior knowledge of plans for a white supremacist march through the city last weekend, a display that ultimately involved an alleged assault on a Black activist.
A couple of new COVID-19 subvariants have some Massachusetts health specialists worried that a "new wave" could impact the Bay State this summer, resulting in the return of masks, at least indoors. The Boston Herald's Rick Sobey reported that "Two omicron subvariants are on the rise across the region, and...
As food prices climb due to inflation, Bertucci’s is offering its customers some relief by turning back the clock. The Italian restaurant chain, which was founded in Somerville in 1981, is offering customers a throwback menu with prices from the 1980s for select days in July. On July 6,...
Five Massachusetts colleges are among the most expensive four-year institutions in the United States, according to a report from CBS News. On March 10, the news outlet shared a ranking of the 50 most expensive colleges in the country based on information from The National Center for Education Statistics. The...
A high-rise apartment building in Revere, Mass. that was the location of a fire last month has been condemned, deemed "unfit for human habitation" by city officials, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Fire broke out on a large roof deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue on June...
A diamond ring was plucked from the bed of the Charles River over the weekend, saving the day for the couple who lost it, firefighters said. The ring fell off a boat at the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge on Sunday. They didn't say how it went into the water, but the woman who lost the ring "was obviously quite distraught," local firefighters said in a statement.
Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,813 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 48 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 176 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
Young families in Massachusetts could be forced to leave the commonwealth — or at least, move from rural regions to more urban hubs — if lawmakers falter at their last-minute attempt to make child care cheaper and more accessible before formal sessions wrap up at the end of the month.
Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
LINCOLN, N.H. — A popular theme park in New Hampshire is mourning the death of a beloved bear who entertained millions of people over the years. Clark’s Trading Post on Tuesday announced the death of their 19-year-old show bear, Pemigewasset Avery Clark. “We lost a gentle giant from...
