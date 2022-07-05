ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

One man dead after drowning in a pond Monday near Rock Valley, Iowa

By Max Remington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that occurred just before...

UPDATE: Name Released In Rural Rock Valley Drowning

Rock Valley, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the person who drowned in a rural Rock Valley pond Monday afternoon. According to Sioux County authorities, 19-year-old Aldo Tomas-DeLeon was swimming at the Groeneweg Pond, along 290th Street, a mile north of Rock Valley, when he went underwater and failed to resurface.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Man’s Weekend Drowning In NW Iowa Is Under Investigation

(Sioux Center, IA) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in a pond north of Rock Valley. Sioux County Communications received a 911 call Monday reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
Two Boys Taken To Hospital By Ambulance After Sioux Center Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — Two boys were taken to a hospital after an accident in Sioux Center on Friday, July 1, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 10:45 a.m., 47-year-old Gina Arrenondo of Sheldon was driving a 2010 Ford Edge northbound on Highway 75 in Sioux Center. They tell us that 25-year-old Fabian Chilel Velasquez of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 in a 2010 Kia Sedona, behind Arrenondo. They say that 22-year-old Reynaldo Chilel Chilel of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 behind Chilel Velasquez in a 2005 Ford Explorer.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Calumet Area Accident

Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
CALUMET, IA
UPDATE: Victim of Sioux County drowning identified

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim of a drowning Monday afternoon. According to a release, Aldo Tomas-DeLeon, 19, of Rock Valley, was the person swimming at the Groeneweg Pond along 290th Street, one mile north of Rock Valley, when he went underwater.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux Falls neighborhood reacts to fatal standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A peaceful country road and salvage yard turned into a crime scene near Hartford Saturday night. An attempted robbery escalated to a shooting, leaving one man dead and another sent to the hospital. The suspect, 57-year-old Glenn Nisich, fled and was traced back to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
DROWNING NEAR ROCK VALLEY, IOWA

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED YESTERDAY IN ROCK VALLEY, IOWA. AUTHORITIES RECEIVED A CALL REPORTING A MALE WAS SWIMMING IN A POND, NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDER AND DID NOT RESURFACE. THE MALE WAS EVENTUALLY LOCATED AND REMOVED FROM THE...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Harley Enters Ditch, Rider Taken To Hospital

Calumet, Iowa — A Tea, SD man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Calumet recently. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 36-year-old Timothy Hilston of Tea, SD was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle eastbound on B62, a mile south of Calumet, just east of Highway 59.
CALUMET, IA
July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ONE HOSPITALIZED IN COLLISION AT 18TH & PIERCE

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AT 18TH AND PIERCE TUESDAY MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A DRIVER GOING SOUTH ON PIERCE FAILED TO STOP AT THE FOUR WAY STOP SIGN AND WAS T-BONED BY THE SECOND VEHICLE COMING THROUGH THE INTERSECTION ON 18TH STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux Falls man jailed for paraphernalia

LARCHWOOD—A 49-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, near Larchwood on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Pavouth Senephimmachack stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Ford...
LARCHWOOD, IA
2 dead, 1 injured after Sioux Falls robbery and standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday (July 2, 2022) in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City man sentenced for assaulting officer in Winnebago

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 25-year-old Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for assaulting a police officer. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Darnell David Smith was sentenced Omaha for assault on an officer with physical contact. Smith was sentenced to 33 months in prison to be served consecutively to three Iowa state court sentences yet to be served. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
SIOUX CITY, IA
FIRE DAMAGES WESTSIDE HOME

FIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. FIRE RESCUE UNITS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE BASEMENT AT 1705 ISABELLA STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 1:20 P.M. THE OCCUPANTS OF THE HOME SAFELY GOT OUT AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE BUT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rapid City homicide; Custer State Park rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rural Orange City Home Sustains Extensive Damage In Saturday Fire

Orange City, Iowa — A house received major damage, possibly totaling the home in a fire on Saturday, July 2, 2022, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 12:50 p.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4108 Jay Avenue, three miles north of Orange City and a mile east.
ORANGE CITY, IA
UPDATE: Missing woman located safely

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 50-year-old Stephanie Baysinger was last seen on July 5 around 10 a.m. in Yankton. Baysinger is approximately 180 pounds and 6 feet tall. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
YANKTON, SD
Derecho damage widespread in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all over KELOLAND are dealing with the damage and picking up trees and branches following the second derecho this summer. It is a scene that is repeated all over the area. Winds of 70, 80, even 90 miles per hour were just too much for some trees, especially older ones.
Rollover accident on Pierce St. sends one man to the hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A rollover accident on Pierce St. sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Pierce Street and 18th Street around 9:46 a.m. when a white pickup truck was headed southbound on Pierce Street. Police say the driver of...
SIOUX CITY, IA

