ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corson County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 06:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Campbell; Corson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT/1130 AM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central South Dakota, including the following counties, Campbell and Corson. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT /1130 AM MDT/. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 926 AM CDT /826 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and an additional inch of rain is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kenel, Mahto, northern Lake Oahe and eastern Standing Rock Nation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Corson, western Campbell, northeastern Dewey and northwestern Walworth Counties through 845 AM CDT/745 AM MDT/ At 817 AM CDT/717 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kenel to 6 miles north of Promise. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kenel around 720 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mobridge, Pollock, Blackfoot, New Everets Resort, Indian Creek Rec Area and Revheim Bay Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota South central Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 900 AM MDT. * At 829 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Faith, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Faith, Plainview, Marcus, Howes, Red Scaffold, Opal and Durkee Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/945 AM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER...DEWEY AND SOUTHERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 1017 AM CDT/917 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Swan Creek Rec Area, or 23 miles northwest of Gettysburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Potter, Dewey and southern Walworth Counties, including the following locations... Cheyenne River Reservation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lemmon, SD
County
Corson County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Corson, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy