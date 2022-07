On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his first NBA Summer League appearance. He did not just turn heads in his debut, but the Thunder star absolutely dominated in a way never seen before. Holmgren finished the game with six blocks and hit four shots from beyond the arc. No one in Summer League history had ever had four blocks and hit four triples, never mind six of them.

