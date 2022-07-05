ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Heavy rain arriving tonight

By Ted McInerney
WMTW
 2 days ago

How's the weather looking this Tuesday...

www.wmtw.com

WMTW

Soggy night with rain likely

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday evening? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Drought conditions increase for much of Maine

Drought conditions have expanded throughout much of Maine. In total, 36% of the state and the entire coastline is facing moderate drought conditions, while 74% of the states is experiencing abnormal drought conditions. Those conditions are expected to continue as not much rain is scheduled for the forecast in the...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why powerful hurricanes do not reach Maine

There comes a time during every season the calm turns upside down and activity increases. The month of June, especially for tropical regions, signifies the start of hurricane season. These massive storms, which at their most intense, bring catastrophic damage as a category 5 hurricane, with wind speeds at 157...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

VIDEO: Eagle spotted swimming through Maine waterway

It's not something you see every day, an eagle swimming its way through a Maine waterway. Kayaker Liam McMillan was fishing in Prospect earlier this month when he spotted just that. The eagle made it's way from one side of the water way to the other, flapping its wings to...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Northern Lights Bring a Quiet Display Visible From NH and ME

There was a light display in the air that could be seen from some parts of northern New England early Monday morning that didn't make a sound: the Northern Lights. The Mount Washington Observatory posted a picture showing the green and purple glow it said was made possible by a pocket of clearing. They were also visible at ground level at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

The outlook and impacts for Maine's summer tourist season

Maine’s tourism industry has seen extreme dips and surges during the past two pandemic summers. We’ll find out how this summer is going so far at hotels, restaurants, parks, beaches and other destinations across the state—and what it means for Maine’s economy. Panelists:. Matt Lewis, president,...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations down Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly on Wednesday. The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down two from on Tuesday. Twenty-three people are in critical care, down one. Three people are on ventilators. Twelve new COVID-related deaths have been reported by...
MAINE STATE
themainemag.com

The Best Maine Islands to Visit this Summer

As Mainers are fond of reminding visitors, our proud little state technically has 3,478 miles of coastline—more than California, when you count all the tidal inlets, coves, bays, and of course, the islands. By a rough estimate, there are approximately 4,600 isles off the coast of Maine—some inhabited with year-round and summer residents, some home only to sea birds and the occasional seal—not to mention the innumerable islands dotting the nearly 6,000 lakes between the New Hampshire and Canadian borders. Ready to shove off from the mainland? Hop on a ferry to visit one of these Maine islands for a proper summer adventure:
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

One Of The Most Remote Airports In The United States Is In Maine

There is no denying that the State of Maine is rural... REALLY rural. North of Central Maine, the state is sparsely populated with decent sized towns few and far between. Filling in the gaps between towns are large stretches of mostly untouched wilderness. That's one of the things that draws hikers, campers, and hunters to Maine.
MAINE STATE
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Pam Wells

NRCM member Pam Wells of Old Town, Maine, has been sharing her beautiful Maine wildlife photos with us for many years. This week we share Pam’s photos from a couple of summers ago during her visit to Essex Marsh in Bangor. She saw this viceroy butterfly and egret and writes, “I saw an egret and a viceroy butterfly…I do love being outside – a lot!” We love that you love being outside, Pam, as you always share such beautiful sightings with us!
OLD TOWN, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Has Another New Restaurant

In the wake of all of the COVID-caused closures, it is great to see so many new hospitality businesses open in the State of Maine. In Central Maine, we have seen close to a dozen new restaurants and bars open within the last six months. And, there are even more scheduled to open in the next year.
WINTHROP, ME

