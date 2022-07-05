Heavy rain arriving tonight

As Mainers are fond of reminding visitors, our proud little state technically has 3,478 miles of coastline—more than California, when you count all the tidal inlets, coves, bays, and of course, the islands. By a rough estimate, there are approximately 4,600 isles off the coast of Maine—some inhabited with year-round and summer residents, some home only to sea birds and the occasional seal—not to mention the innumerable islands dotting the nearly 6,000 lakes between the New Hampshire and Canadian borders. Ready to shove off from the mainland? Hop on a ferry to visit one of these Maine islands for a proper summer adventure:

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO