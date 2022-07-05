ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUGE discounts in Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Danni Scott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ONCE a year, luxury store Nordstrom boasts big discounts in their Anniversary Sale, and 2022 is no different.

Across the store there are deals and discounts waiting to be grabbed, so naturally we’ve gathered the best across Nordstrom.

From beauty to homeware, you can get your hands on some discounted designer labels as well as free gifts.

Card members can access the sale early, depending on the membership type and get their hands on the very best of what Nordstrom has to offer.

For the rest of the public this is still a two week event bursting at the seams with deals, so here’s all our favorite deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hlAa_0gV9pesJ00
Check out the deals in the sale preview Credit: Nordstrom

Best beauty deals in the Nordstrom Sale

No department store sale is complete without deals on top beauty brands and Nordstrom has got plenty on offer.

Many of the brands are doing bundle offers, such as brow sets or lip trios, where you can bag multiple items for less money.

From half price lipsticks to free gifts here are the best beauty offers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Free La Mer gift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbLb_0gV9pesJ00
La Mer are a popular high end brand Credit: La Mer

Nothing says big sale like a free gift, especially once from such a sought after brand like La Mer.

Although you have to spend a bit to get this gift, if you’re big into beauty $180 is easily done if you stock up with all the other fantastic deals on offer.

While we don’t know what is included in the gift yet, La Mer is a high quality brand so an absolute win if you’re up for spending $180.

40% off makeup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YMdQ_0gV9pesJ00
There's up to 40% off makeup at Nordstrom

While a gift is great, discounts are the driving force of a sale and this one is no different.

Across the two weeks there will be up to 40% off popular brands like Nars and Bare Minerals.

Other high end brands will have 25% off their marked price, these are:

You can snap up some exclusive anniversary sets, covering everything from eye palettes to face powders.

50% off lipsticks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aguHY_0gV9pesJ00
Lipsticks can set you back well over $20 normally

Towards the end of the sale falls the annual national lipstick day, on July 29, and Nordstrom has slashed the price of top brand lipsticks in half.

Kylie Cosmetics, Mac, Clinique and many more will sell their lipsticks, lip glosses and liners for half price.

Considering many of these brands will set you back at least $20 normally for a new shade, this is an absolute steal.

33% off skincare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVjMt_0gV9pesJ00
Skincare is an essential part of many people's routines

Skincare has become the home of many celebrity brand launches in recent years and is a crucial step in many of our daily routines.

Whether looking to boost your glow or tackle breakouts, Nordstrom is offering 33% off for self care sunday.

Some of the brands included are:

There is also 25% off skincare must-have brand Kiehl’s throughout the sale weeks so you can get your hands on the best selling Ultra Facial Cream.

35% off skincare tools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yO4JA_0gV9pesJ00
New technology can transform your skin Credit: Nordstrom

Is there a better time to try out a new product than when it’s on sale? We don’t think so, meaning this is a great opportunity to test out a new skincare tool with 35% off.

Tools such as microcurrent facial devices or dermaplaning equipment are an investment but with money off you can treat yourself.

Brands included are

Don’t be afraid to spoil yourself in the sale as a good skincare tool can last a long time.

Best fashion deals in the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom’s massive sale doesn’t end with beauty, there’s plenty of fashion brands on offer too.

Some favorites from last year's sale are returning along with a whole host of fashionable clothing, shoes and accessories for you to grab.

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $42.90 (save $22.10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2squBP_0gV9pesJ00
Zella joggers are comfy but practical with pockets Credit: Nordstrom
  • Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $42.90 (save $22.10) - buy here

These comfy joggers come in three colors - black, navy and green - and are high waisted for optimal coziness.

Made from Zella’s Zeltek fabric, which is designed for athletic wear, they are a polyester and spandex mix to keep you dry as well as stylish.

The slim leg design and elasticated ankle gives shape without losing comfort points - perfect for going to the shop or lounging around the house.

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $69.90 (save $30.05)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420Wxb_0gV9pesJ00
A good shoe can last for years before needing replacing Credit: Nordstrom
  • Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $69.90 (save $30.05) - buy here

Chelsea boots are another wardrobe staple that come fall you’ll rummage through your closet to find.

Not only do these Caslon boots come in six colors, including black, beige, and chestnut, they are available in sizes four through to 13.

They are water resistant too so ready for any weather as well as having a smarter look to be office appropriate.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans, $74.90 (save $53.10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bu76F_0gV9pesJ00
Jeans are a closet staple and these from Madewell are a must-have Credit: Nordstrom
  • Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans, $74.90 (save $53.10) - buy here

Jeans are always a must-have and these from Madewell have a massive $53.10 off in the Nordstrom sale.

These straight leg jeans are a perfect half-way house for those still wearing skinny jeans but want to try a wider leg pant.

With the light denim wash, these are classic looking denim that will go with any outfit - well worth the investment and even better with the discount.

Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra, $42.99 (save $19.01)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y404K_0gV9pesJ00
Sports bras don't have to be ugly or hidden away Credit: Nordstrom
  • Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra, $42.99 (save $19.01) - buy here

Whether you love yoga or a morning run or just love athleisure wear, this bra is designed to keep you comfortable no matter the activity.

The ribbed-look crewneck covers more than a standard sports bra but has cutaway shoulders for mobility so is a great middle ground between bra and crop top.

It also comes in four beautiful shades - cherry cola, golden orange, bright orchid, and galactic teal.

BP Corduroy Button-Up Shirt, $39.99 (save $19.01)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3101cv_0gV9pesJ00
This shirt comes in steel blue and burnt orange Credit: Nordstrom
  • BP Corduroy Button-Up Shirt, $39.99 (save $19.01) - buy here

A good corduroy shirt never truly goes out of style, especially one in such a beautiful soft blue shade.

These shirts are gender inclusive so anyone can wear them and they’re great all year round as a light jacket in the summer or worn buttoned up in the winter.

What’s more, you save $19.01 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale which brings this from nearly $60 down to $39.99.

More great deals in the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom has deals across their whole site so it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for something more specific.

Here’s some of the best offers we found for items you may not realize are on offer.

Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set, $47.60 – $88.90 (save $31.10 - $61.40)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1ZCi_0gV9pesJ00
New bedding with nearly 50% off is a must have in this sale Credit: Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set, $47.60 – $88.90 (save $31.10 - $61.40) - buy here

Fresh sheets are one of life’s little pleasures and all the better if that sheet is brand new and has a hefty discount.

Nordstrom’s sheet set would normally set you back over $100 but in the sale some sizes are around 50% off.

These sheets come in a variety of muted colors to fit with any bedroom decor and are 100% cotton with a 200 thread count - an absolute steal in the sale.

Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat, $399.99 (save $149.96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsRwL_0gV9pesJ00
Babies will be safe and happy in this car seat Credit: Nordstrom
  • Nuna RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat, $399.99 (save $149.96) - buy here

Car seats can be expensive, there’s no way around it though as safety is the number one most important thing for children.

This Rava car seat from Nuna is packed full of cushions so your child will be comfortable, as well as having features such as flame retardant fabric for optimal safety.

It has 10 different recliner positions and the harness can be adjusted with one hand for those growth spurts and wriggly children.

Beis Carry-On Roller Suitcase, $137.99 (save $60.01)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vbEc_0gV9pesJ00
This cute case comes in pink or sage green Credit: Nordstrom
  • Beis Carry-On Roller Suitcase, $137.99 (save $60.01) - buy here

For many of us summer means trips to the coast, if you have managed to find the suitcase from the depths of the attic it may be time for a new one.

This carry-on sized case is great for shorter trips as it is small and lightweight but has lots of room for clothes and can even be expanded for an extra 12 inches of space.

With 360 degree wheels, it is easy to maneuver and the perfect size for carry ons in both domestic and international travel.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $79.99 (save $19.96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RXgU_0gV9pesJ00
Growing your own herbs has never been easier Credit: Nordstrom
  • Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $79.99 (save $19.96) - buy here

Trying to grow healthy veggies by yourself can be hard and time consuming, especially in a busy household - that’s where Click & Grow comes in.

The whole range is on offer over the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale but this small three plant kit is the perfect starting point.

Click & Grow is an automatic light and watering system, you don’t even have to remember to switch it off as they work on a timer, plus there are plenty of seed packets to try from lettuce to peppers.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale start?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale starts from July 9 for members.

If you are not a card member, you will have to wait a few more days to access the discounts.

Non-members can shop from 9:01pm PT on July 14/12:01am ET on July 15, or in person during regular store hours.

Who Can Shop The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Everyone can shop in the sale, both in store and on the website.

Nordstrom ships across the US so anyone can order online if getting to a store is not easy.

For those outside of the United States, you can order from Nordstrom although there may be a longer delivery time and shipping fees.

Do You Need A Nordstrom Card For The Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom members cards allow for early access to the sales but are not necessary.

If you have a card you can start shopping from July 9, some exclusive card members can begin even earlier.

What Is The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview lets customers view which items will be coming on sale and how discounted they will be before the sale starts.

This means customers can prep slightly for what you want to buy, before things start flying off the shelves.

There is plenty on offer but popular items may sell out fast so if there's something you have your eye on you may want to act fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxbHX_0gV9pesJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfOel_0gV9pesJ00

When Does The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale End?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends at 11:59pm PT on July 31/2:59am ET on August 1.

This gives about two weeks of sales for anyone hoping to grab a bargain.

The US Sun

The US Sun

Community Policy